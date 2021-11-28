Arsenal goalscorer Saka: Patience key to victory over Newcastle

Arsenal dominated throughout and eventually saw off the infrequent threat of Newcastle United, who suffered defeat in their first game with new boss Eddie Howe actually pitchside.The first half was a slow, low-key affair, though both teams struck the woodwork - Jonjo Shelvey seeing his strike tipped onto the crossbar, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inexplicably hit the post from two yards after Emile Smith Rowe’s header was initially saved.Bukayo Saka eventually found the breakthrough after the restart following a fine passing move, before he went off injured and was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli - who added the second just one minute...
