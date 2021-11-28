Arsenal goalscorer Saka: Patience key to victory over Newcastle

Eddie Howe makes a belated first appearance in Newcastle’s technical area and will hope for an improvement on the Magpies’ usual offerings at the Emirates. They have avoided defeat at Arsenal’s home only twice across 16 visits and have lost the last 10; the omens stack up even less promisingly given the improved form Mikel Arteta’s side have shown, notwithstanding last weekend’s humbling by Liverpool. Arteta hopes a post-match inquest among his players at Anfield will set them back on course but must be wary of a sting from Joe Willock, whose sale to Newcastle he sanctioned in the summer. Nick Ames.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO