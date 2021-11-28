ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal goalscorer Saka: Patience key to victory over Newcastle

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal goalscorer Bukayo Saka was happy with victory over Newcastle. Saka broke the deadlock in the 56th minute before substitute Gabriel Martinelli doubled the hosts' advantage a short time...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

froggyweb.com

Soccer-Arsenal stroll past rock-bottom Newcastle

LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal returned to winning ways and deepened Newcastle United’s relegation worries as goals by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win on Saturday. Bottom club Newcastle had new manager Eddie Howe on the touchline for the first time after he was forced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Howe aims to lead Newcastle against Arsenal

Eddie Howe is hoping to take charge of Newcastle United against Arsenal on Saturday. Howe has been in isolation in a hotel room in Newcastle since he contracted covid last Friday. The Englishman has yet to manage his side since replacing Steve Bruce. As it stands, Toon assistant Jason Tindall...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Newcastle travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend as Eddie Howe looks to haul the Magpies off the foot of the table heading into a busy month of fixtures. The former Bournemouth boss could not be in the dugout for his side's 3-3 draw with Brentford last time out after he contracted COVID-19, casting a keen eye from home as Newcastle's defensive frailties were laid bare.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Arsenal v Newcastle: match preview

Eddie Howe makes a belated first appearance in Newcastle’s technical area and will hope for an improvement on the Magpies’ usual offerings at the Emirates. They have avoided defeat at Arsenal’s home only twice across 16 visits and have lost the last 10; the omens stack up even less promisingly given the improved form Mikel Arteta’s side have shown, notwithstanding last weekend’s humbling by Liverpool. Arteta hopes a post-match inquest among his players at Anfield will set them back on course but must be wary of a sting from Joe Willock, whose sale to Newcastle he sanctioned in the summer. Nick Ames.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Telegraph

Arsenal ease to dominant win over ineffective and winless Newcastle

Eddie Howe in the Newcastle dugout for the first time as visitors frustrate hosts during lacklustre first half. Two brilliant second-half goals from Saka and Martinelli break the deadlock as hosts canter to victory. Newcastle now without a Premier League win in 13 matches with huge matches against Norwich and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fire Arsenal to win over Newcastle

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli delivered a tag-team double salvo as Arsenal dispatched Newcastle 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.England forward Saka capped a neat move to put Arsenal ahead, before his replacement Martinelli killed the Premier League contest with just his second touch.Saka’s second Premier League goal of the season ensured Mikel Arteta’s men would hold onto fifth place in the table.Netting the opener 💥#ARSNEW // @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/IAGyXDfJve— Premier League (@premierleague) November 27, 2021The 20-year-old hobbled off with a potentially minor knee knock, giving Martinelli the chance to round off the Gunners’ comfortable victory.The Brazilian forward’s first Arsenal goal since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Newcastle player ratings as Bukayo Saka gets Gunners back to winning ways

Arsenal dominated throughout and eventually saw off the infrequent threat of Newcastle United, who suffered defeat in their first game with new boss Eddie Howe actually pitchside.The first half was a slow, low-key affair, though both teams struck the woodwork - Jonjo Shelvey seeing his strike tipped onto the crossbar, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inexplicably hit the post from two yards after Emile Smith Rowe’s header was initially saved.Bukayo Saka eventually found the breakthrough after the restart following a fine passing move, before he went off injured and was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli - who added the second just one minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 2 - Newcastle 0 match report: as they should

Three points at home to Newcastle was the expectation for Arsenal today, and the Gunners delivered. The two-nil scoreline flatters the visitors, who were thoroughly outclassed all match and didn’t offer much resistance. Newcastle are really poor, and it’s tough to see them staying in the Premier League this season without significant activity in the January window. Which could happen with their new owners, mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Martinelli scores just SECONDS after coming on with a stunning volley to add to Bukayo Saka's opener as Gunners pile more misery on Eddie Howe and winless Newcastle

Nothing lifts the soul as much as young players celebrating their talents with a touch of swagger and a smattering of confidence. As such, Arsenal can be an unexpected joy at times. To be clear, against the very best, this team will likely be swept away, as they were against Liverpool last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Is Villarreal's patience with Unai Emery running out after Newcastle interest?

Unai Emery can thank his lucky stars that his billionaire employer at Villarreal, Fernando Roig, is both a grateful and forgiving man. At least for the moment. There are plenty of ruthless, elite clubs around Europe who, in identical circumstances, would already be sniffing out opportunities to poach a rival coach -- not to mention eyeing up free agents like Diego Martinez or Ernesto Valverde.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Ex-Newcastle boss McClaren: Howe needs director of football support quickly

Former Newcastle boss Steve McClaren says the club needs to hire a director of football as matter of priority. Michael Emenalo is reportedly the leading candidate for the job, however the Magpies' search could extend beyond January, as they look to conduct a thorough process. Speaking to talkSPORT, though, McClaren...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Man Utd, Newcastle target Dembele makes Barcelona decision

Ousmane Dembele is ready to leave Barcelona, it has been revealed. Off contract in June, Dembele has been given until the middle of this month to commit to Barca by the club's baord. However, Sport says the France attacker has already made his choice and decided he won't consider extending...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Newcastle confident about securing January transfers

Newcastle United are confident they can secure the players they need in the January transfer window. The Mapgies are ready to spend big after their takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium was finalised. According to The Telegraph, despite not having a director of football or sporting director in place, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

'I like to think I'm one of the best': Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino

"He's the best player in the league," said Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil in September after his team had just beaten Granada to go third in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid.  Real Madrid have taken a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga but Real Sociedad in third have looked as likely as anyone to keep up, with the chance now to prove it at the Reale Arena.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Arsenal

Liverpool were the absolute business as they dismantled Arsenal to the tune of 4-0. Better than the Gunners in every area of the pitch, the Reds took apart the in form team in the country at every phase of the match. Jurgen Klopp and his team are just so much better than Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, and we saw that today for 90 minutes. It was relentless from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah and Thiago and Oxlade Chamberlin and all of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford goalscorer Ivan Toney: No hard feelings against Newcastle

Brentford striker Ivan Toney insists scoring in their 3-3 draw at former club Newcastle United wasn't about revenge. For Toney, there was no sense of bitterness as he marked his return to Tyneside with a goal and a goal-line clearance from Callum Wilson. He told the Bees' official website: “Whatever...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid goalscorer Kroos happy with victory at FC Sheriff

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was delighted to score in their Champions League win against FC Sheriff. Kroos struck for the 3-0 triumph. He later said, "I'm delighted to have scored but the result is much more important to me and to us because it means we've qualified. "I'm a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

