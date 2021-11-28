Brighton boss Graham Potter: Winning return around corner

Graham Potter has reiterated Brighton fans booing after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds was “confusing” to him and believes some may well now be feeling their reaction was “a little bit over the top”.The contest at the Amex Stadium saw the hosts fail to make the most of a number of opportunities as their winless run in the Premier League extended to eight matches.There was booing from some Brighton supporters at the final whistle, and Seagulls boss Potter afterwards said that had left him “a little bit perplexed” and that he disagreed with them “completely”.Speaking on Monday at his press...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO