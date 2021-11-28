Brighton boss Graham Potter: Winning return around corner

Brighton boss Graham Potter was less than impressed with the fans who booed his team at the final whistle in their goalless draw with Leeds Neal Maupay blazed over an open goal from just six yards out as the hosts missed a succession of chances to see their winless streak stretch to eight Premier League games.The wasteful Seagulls, inspired by the creative efforts of energetic star man Tariq Lamptey, dominated on a bitterly-cold evening at the Amex Stadium but failed to make their superiority count.Lively Leandro Trossard and substitute Solly March each struck the woodwork, while misfiring Frenchman Maupay, recalled...
