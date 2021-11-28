ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton boss Graham Potter: Winning return around corner

Cover picture for the articleBrighton boss Graham Potter is confident of a winning return after their draw with Leeds. Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two...

Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter unsure how Gerrard's Aston Villa will setup

Brighton boss Graham Potter doesn't know what to expect from Aston Villa under new manager Steven Gerrard. Potter isn't sure how Villa will set up on Saturday. He said, "No matter how good they are [Steven Gerrard and his staff], they have only had a couple of sessions so it is unfair to expect three years of Rangers from two sessions at Aston Villa.
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter eager to highlight homeless problem in England

Brighton boss Graham Potter is eager to highlight the homeless problem in England. Potter took time out from his busy schedule last week to spend a night on the streets to raise money for Off the Fence, a local charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people. The 46-year-old was inspired...
Graham Potter
Injured Mwepu will not be available for Brighton vs Aston Villa - Potter

The Seagulls manager confirms the 23-year-old will not be available for the team’s visit to Villa Park on Saturday. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Seagulls will resume their top-flight matches after...
Brighton boss Potter praises Steele after Prem debut

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised Jason Steele after defeat at Aston Villa. Steele made his Premier League debut for Albion in goal. "Jason was excellent, he did everything we asked of him," said Potter. "He made some saves and produced some good distribution." He also said: "It's about taking the...
Robert Sanchez will ‘come back stronger’ following suspension, Graham Potter claims

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will return stronger from his enforced spell on the sidelines through suspension.The Spaniard was sent off during stoppage time of the 1-1 draw against Newcastle after preventing Callum Wilson from completing a clear run on goal.Sanchez, 24, has had plenty of time to refocus, with the international break seeing him go three weeks without a game as Jason Steele deputised for last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa.But Potter believes Sanchez can use the experience to steel himself for the challenges ahead, with Leeds coming to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.“We believe in...
‘Brighton’s Mwepu has a good chance to face Leeds United’ – Potter

The Seagulls manager confirms the 23-year-old Chipolopolo star will be available for selection when they host Leeds at the Amex. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed the return of midfielder Enock Mwepu to the squad for their Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Saturday. The 23-year-old...
Brighton boss Potter 'perplexed' after boos for Leeds draw

Brighton boss Graham Potter said he "disagreed completely" with fans who booed the team in their goalless Premier League draw with Leeds. The Seagulls hit the woodwork three times as their winless run stretched to nine games. Albion - who have never finished in the top half of the top...
Graham Potter quips he needs Brighton ‘history lesson’ after fans boo Leeds draw

Brighton boss Graham Potter was less than impressed with the fans who booed his team at the final whistle in their goalless draw with Leeds Neal Maupay blazed over an open goal from just six yards out as the hosts missed a succession of chances to see their winless streak stretch to eight Premier League games.The wasteful Seagulls, inspired by the creative efforts of energetic star man Tariq Lamptey, dominated on a bitterly-cold evening at the Amex Stadium but failed to make their superiority count.Lively Leandro Trossard and substitute Solly March each struck the woodwork, while misfiring Frenchman Maupay, recalled...
Potter praises Brighton players after Leeds stalemate

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised his players after their 0-0 draw with Leeds United. All that was missing for their dominance was a goal, particularly in the first half, and some luck with Leo Trossard, Jakub Moder and Solly March all denied by the woodwork. “It's frustrating, but that can...
Graham Potter thinks some Brighton fans may feel their booing was ‘over the top’

Graham Potter has reiterated Brighton fans booing after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds was “confusing” to him and believes some may well now be feeling their reaction was “a little bit over the top”.The contest at the Amex Stadium saw the hosts fail to make the most of a number of opportunities as their winless run in the Premier League extended to eight matches.There was booing from some Brighton supporters at the final whistle, and Seagulls boss Potter afterwards said that had left him “a little bit perplexed” and that he disagreed with them “completely”.Speaking on Monday at his press...
​Brighton manager Potter defends misfiring Maupay

Brighton boss Graham Potter has defended under fire striker Neal Maupay. The experienced goal-getter is enduring a very difficult season, as the Seagulls are going through several matches where they are unable to score from many meaningful chances at goal. The Frenchman spurned great opportunities against Leeds United in a...
David Moyes hits out at Brighton supporters over Graham Potter boos

“I think the Brighton supporters shouldn’t say too much…”. David Moyes has hit out at the section of Brighton supporters who booed Graham Potter after his team’s draw with Leeds on Saturday evening. Moyes’ West Ham side are taking on Brighton on Wednesday night, with both sides currently doing better...
David Moyes: Brighton are really lucky to have Graham Potter as manager

West Ham boss David Moyes feels Brighton fans should count themselves “really lucky” to have Graham Potter in charge. Following Saturday’s goalless draw with Leeds at the Amex Stadium, there was booing from some of the home support as the Seagulls saw their winless run in the Premier League extended to eight matches.
