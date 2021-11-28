See action from the 2012 Border War basketball games between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Missouri Tigers

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of Covid-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark. Biden's multi-pronged approach puts a heavy emphasis on expanding vaccinations to the remaining Americans who have resisted getting shots, and...
An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
It’s the moment conservatives have been waiting for. Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades to gut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which codified a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term government funding bill that would prevent a shutdown before the Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. The House voted 221-212 to advance the continuing resolution. If it is approved by the Senate and signed...
SHANGHAI — As its rift with China over the Peng Shuai case deepened Thursday, the head of the Women’s Tennis Association said he was suspending all tournaments in the country's mainland and Hong Kong because some things are “bigger than money.”. The boycott move sparked more angry reaction from Beijing,...
