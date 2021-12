Midland’s congressman on Friday voted against the $1.7 trillion spending package dubbed the Build Back Better bill. The sweeping legislation was approved by the U.S. House after Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities.

