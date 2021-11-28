ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pages from the Past - From our 134-year Archives for November 28, 2021

kiowacountypress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta to arrive in Eads December 5 during the annual Fire Department & EMT Chili Supper. Wild Horse Roundup- Curtis Schrimp: We saw a train go by that was so long I thought it would never end. It was...

kiowacountypress.net

Daily Journal

From the Archives

Members of the Farmington Police Department, along with members of the city council and Mayor Michael O’Brien were on hand Tuesday to break ground for the new Farmington Police Department. City Administrator Roger Hoehn said the new facility, which is located at the corner of Ste. Genevieve and Main streets, should be completed by July 4.
FARMINGTON, MO
myeasternshoremd.com

From Our Early Files

• A bay mare pony strayed away from the Corwin farm, near Chester bridge, November 16th. Any information leading to her recovery will be rewarded. • Harrison W. Vickers, Esq., Chairman of the Conservation Commission, presided at an important meeting of oystermen at Rock Hall Saturday evening. Various opinions were expressed by the expert watermen and it was finally decided by vote that legislation should be passed allowing the use of patent tongs on Swan Point Bar. For several years past this bar has been practically idle, because a peculiar disease had affected the growth of and in many instances completely killed the oysters. It is the purpose of the State Conservation Commission to secure some legislation which will permit of restocking the bar and if possible to get rid of the cause of the disease among the oysters. It was also agreed that the season for oystering should be postponed to Sept. 15.
KENT COUNTY, MD
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax Winterfest will be topped with a bang

Winterfest returns to Colfax on Saturday, Dec. 11, with a great line-up of family fun to launch the holiday season in style. The heart of Colfax, with its central historic town core, will be sprinkled with festive vendors, Christmas carolers and a holiday parade before the traditional Christmas tree lighting and a grand fireworks display finale.
COLFAX, CA
State
Colorado State
thecounty.me

Caribou area From our Files – Week of November 20, 2021

Frozen — Collins Pond has frozen over and some smaller boys are enjoying the glary ice. They should however be very careful about venturing onto it. Wait… what? — The figure of a woman advertising “Vespur of Catarrh,” operated by electricity in the window display at S.L. White’s Drug Store, is attracting a lot of attention. As the figure bows to passers-by, a few people thought the figure was real and bowed back.
CARIBOU, ME
glensfallschronicle.com

Our November 18 front page

Happy Thanksgiving! On a Stewart’s roll. Holiday parades resume. GF Hospital busy: Covid surge; more. HF School went virtual for 2 days due to bus staff shortage; parents transporting now. Girls Volleyball NYS tourney is back & in GF! Furniture House buys, aims to revive Sutton’s. Larry Elmen the new Warren Co. Attorney. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WARREN COUNTY, NY
The New Yorker

Thanksgiving Tales from the Archive

In 2010, the Korean American novelist Chang-rae Lee published a piece in The New Yorker about the Thanksgiving meals that his family prepared when they were new immigrants in America. “Magical Dinners” is a striking rumination on the nature of family and home—and what it means to truly belong. Lee crafts a tale about the melding of cultures as his family prepares Thanksgiving dinner, and other American and Korean dishes. He creates a symphony of sights and flavors and memories, then proceeds to upend our expectations about family and the fragile scope of inheritance. “Here is the meal we’ve been working toward, yearning for,” Lee writes. “Here is the unlikely shape of our life together—this ruddy pie, what we have today and forever.” In the past few years, many of us have survived great losses and forged new courses even amid ongoing uncertainties. This year, the holiday offers a fresh sense of homecoming and the potential for a return to normalcy. It hints at the restoration of a sense of belonging—however long or arduous the paths may have been that brought us here. We are all learning, as Lee observed, to embrace the unlikely shapes of our lives, as they continue to expand and unfurl before us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Caption these photos from the JG archive

It’s time for another round of “Caption This,” where readers suggest captions for pictures from The Journal Gazette’s archives. What do you think is happening in the photos? Send your best captions (identified by the number accompanying the picture) along with your name and city by email to cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 by Dec. 10.
FORT WAYNE, IN
kiowacountypress.net

Birthdays and Anniversaries - November 29-December 5, 2021

KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence. The Kiowa County Press is an independent newspaper published in Eads, Kiowa...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

About Town – November 29, 2021

"Give thanks always to God for all things..." Ephesians 5:20. Thanksgiving Day: what a beautiful, warm day it was! Wednesday, the skies were dreary gray, but November 25, we had sunny blue skies! Inside my home our guests enjoyed a turkey dinner with many side dishes, delicious pies and a basket of little gifts and banana breads all wrapped and prepared by my friend, Liz Hulteen. What a blessing she is!
EADS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Home Country – Something to be said for Halloween

"It's a danged shame 'bout Thanksgivin'," Windy Wilson said. The others stopped stirring things into their coffee cups and looked at the aging cowboy and camp cook. Windy glanced at the semi-circle of puzzled faces there in the Mule Barn coffee shop. "You know what I mean ... 'stead of people we achully know, we gotta spend it with folks we haven't seen since the end of Dubya-Dubya Two."
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming historic downtowns offer gifts immune to COVID supply chain

(Wyoming News Service) Wyoming shoppers choosing to buy gifts at local mom-and-pop stores this holiday season can sample cookies with Mrs. Claus and refuel at Santa's Saloon, and kids can send letters to the jolly old elf via Pony Express riders. Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Laramie Main Street...
WYOMING STATE
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for November 20 to 23, 2021

All sorts: Young Topers [sic] – Two little boys procured liquor and became thoroughly intoxicated. One of them managed to get home, but the other slowed himself down and had not been found up to a late hour. One of them is ten and the other is eight years of age.
CARSON CITY, NV
Pine And Lakes News

Pages from the Past: Nov. 24, 2021

(Headline) New Pine River school to be dedicated here Sunday. (Headline) New gymnasium to be initiated with first basketball game tonight. (Headline) Pine River firemen complete course in firemanship training. (Headline) Local school board reduces '72 tax levy. 25 years ago, Nov. 28, 1996. (Photo) Destruction of a black southern...
EDUCATION
West Side Journal

From the Archives

GIRL SCOUT WEEK MARCH 12, 1987: Port Allen Mayor William C. LeBlanc signs proclaimation recognizing March 8 through March 14 as Girl Scout Week. Pictured front row from left are Karen Dawson of Brownie Troop 460, Mayor LeBlanc and Sracey Mayeaux of Daisy Girls SAcout Troop 154. In the back from left to right are Lorrie Blanchard, Girl Scout service unit chairman and Jennifer Hebert of Girl Scout Troop 106.
PORT ALLEN, LA

