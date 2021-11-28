ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-West Ham midfielder Collison hails Chelsea Prem push

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer West Ham and Wales midfielder Jack Collison has tipped Chelsea to win the Premier League this season. Speaking to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Man City v West Ham, Collison said: "I...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Collison
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
Tribal Football

Brother of Man Utd midfielder Lingard blasts West Ham fans

Jesse Lingard's brother has hit back at West Ham United supporters who don't want to sign the Manchester United ace in January. The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hammers, scoring nine and assisting five. He has been linked with a return to London...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was another good performance in the first half. We controlled the game since the beginning. When you play against a team like West Ham, you need to be careful. "All the players did everything we planned so I’m...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday. Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

MATCHDAY: West Ham looks to advance in Europa League

The Europa League and Europa Conference League have reached their next-to-last group games. In the Europa League, Lyon has already reached the last 16 and could be joined by the likes of West Ham, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Conference League, no teams have yet sealed a place in the last 16 of the inaugural competition but Dutch teams AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord are among those who could change that. Renowned coaches Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are at Tottenham and Roma this season and both likely need wins to stay in contention to qualify automatically as group winners.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Ladbrokes#Tribal Football
BBC

Declan Rice: West Ham and England midfielder raps Vanilla Ice hit

It's a night that will go down in Twitter folklore - England midfielder Declan Rice rapping his own version of a Vanilla Ice hit to thousands of people online. This week 18-year-old Jacob McLaughlin from Manchester has been hosting a karaoke party for celebrities and members of the public called Sing Your Dialect on Twitter's new feature, Twitter Spaces - it's basically like one big group call.
MUSIC
BBC

Guardiola on Sterling, consistency and West Ham

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City host West Ham on Sunday. City are "completely focused on the Premier League" after progressing to the last 16 in the Champions League;. After Raheem Sterling scored against Paris St-Germain, Guardiola is "so glad" for the forward, adding that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Manchester City vs West Ham United: The Key Midfield Battle

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, as they welcome high flying West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium. The hosts will enter the game as overwhelming favourites, but having ended Manchester City's five-year love affair with the Carabao Cup last month, West Ham will be hopeful of upsetting the odds once more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Pep Guardiola hails Man City showing at home to West Ham

Pep Guardiola was pleased with Man City’s big win. Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side. A 33rd-minute strike from Ilkay Gundogan and a late Fernandinho effort earned the champions a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

West Ham midfielder Soucek: Wolves defeat a good slap in the face

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek says defeat to Wolves last week was wake-up call. Soucek hopes it will refocus the minds of David Moyes's men ahead of what will arguably be their toughest week of the season with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Brighton and Chelsea all to come in the space of seven days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man City conquer snow and West Ham to keep title pressure on Chelsea

Snow may have slowed down proceedings at the Etihad on Sunday but it didn't stop Manchester City from securing a 2-1 win over fellow top four contenders West Ham United. Unlike Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley which was postponed earlier in the day, the match in Manchester went ahead but it was difficult at times to see the pitch through the flurries of snow. The start of the second half was delayed by five minutes as groundstaff sought to clear the pitch.
MLS
Tribal Football

West Ham midfielder Soucek on Man City defeat: We showed fighting spirit

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek insists there's no reason to be down after Sunday's defeat at Manchester City. While Souček was frustrated his team's efforts were not rewarded with a result to take home, he explained the Hammers could take heart from their performance. “It's frustrating. You cannot be happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Ham United are looking to get their top-four push back on track when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium this evening. David Moyes’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, both in the Premier League and the Europa League. However, back-to-back top-flight defeats against Wolves and Manchester City have somewhat halted their momentum. The Hammers remain in fourth, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and will be looking to take advantage of the Seagulls’ poor form. Brighton started the campaign in style, too, but have tailed off rather more dramatically and have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Declan Rice would choose Chelsea over Manchester United if he were to leave West Ham claims Tony Cottee who believes the Hammers will need to win a trophy or finish in the top four to keep the midfielder

Tony Cottee believes Chelsea would be Declan Rice's preferred choice should he decide to leave West Ham. The England international has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in recent transfer windows. That speculation could intensify next summer thanks to Rice's outstanding form for the Hammers so...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy