Cougars Cares Club Shares the Bounty

When you’re planning dinner for more than 2,500 people, you have to get an early start. Organizers of the annual Feast of Plenty have been roasting turkeys and getting ready to hand out boxed meals with all the trimmings for the annual Thanksgiving Day community dinner on Thursday. Chef Ty Hunt of Hancock Regional Hospital, who is coordinating the food preparation, has been cooking the turkeys en masse in a large oven. The dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. As was the case a year ago, the event will be drive-thru and delivery only. Volunteers are also assembling hundreds of bags of groceries to be given to families.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO