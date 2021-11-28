ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jota ditched FIFA tournee to hit double for Liverpool

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game fans took a special interest in Diogo Jota's performance in Liverpool's win against Southampton yesterday. The Daily Star says Southampton took the long journey up North to face Jurgen Klopp's side only to be stunned early on...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits Jota concerns

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he has major injury concerns for Diogo Jota after victory over Arsenal. The Reds shrugged off the absence of NINE players as they romped to a 4-0 Premier League win at home to Arsenal on Saturday evening. Jota scored the second goal shortly after half-time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Tribal Football

Raul Jimenez claims Wolves teammate Hwang similar to Liverpool ace Jota

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is impressed with new signing Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korean attacker has made an impression since arriving from RB Leipzig on loan in the summer. Jimenez not only sees Hee-Chan as a potential top class Premier League attacker, but believes he has similarities to Liverpool's Diogo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Jota hits brace as Liverpool thump Southampton

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Southampton to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea. Southampton arrived at Anfield clearly determined to attack the hosts but their bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Daily Star#Southampton#Portuguese#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Diogo Jota: My heading improvement comes from Ronaldo

Liverpool ace Diogo Jota says his heading ability has been influenced by Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward believes his time with veteran Manchester United forward Ronaldo at international level has made a difference. "The heading is hard to explain," said Jota to Liverpool's matchday programme. "I think you have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Free-scoring Liverpool move second as Diogo Jota scores twice in thumping win

Liverpool moved second in the Premier League - for 24 hours at least - as they strolled past Southampton with a commanding 4-0 win at Anfield. Liverpool were unapologetic in their style of play, giving Saints chances but never once relenting in their own attacking endeavours, blitzing their opponents in the first half. They went ahead inside 97 seconds through Diogo Jota, converting Andrew Robertson's low cross for the fastest Premier League goal of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp credits Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's prolonged pre-season for Liverpool's rampant form - and claims Diogo Jota 'made the right decision to sign' after the Reds hit a goalscoring record

Jurgen Klopp has put Liverpool's record scoring form down to a prolonged pre-season for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane - and the extra ingredient provided by Diogo Jota. Liverpool have hit 39 goals in 13 games, the first time they've netted at three-goals-a-game at this stage of the season in their history - with Jota filling the void left by an injury to Roberto Firmino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Diogo Jota sparks Liverpool’s rout of Southampton with first-half double

A gust of glorious off-the-ball movement hurricaned through Southampton as Liverpool once again showcased the art of their firepower in a victory to strengthen their title credentials.Storm Arwen had severely disrupted travel systems and power supply, but could not derail Jurgen Klopp’s side from engaging in yet another attacking feast, carving up their opponents with intricate one-touch play and repeated threatening bursts into the final third.Saints were not terrible by any stretch and had strong openings of their own, but there was no cracking the conundrum of Liverpool’s offensive blurs. Before the clock struck the hour mark, Southampton were 4-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of packed festive fixture schedule

Liverpool could be set to see the return of Joe Gomez and Bobby Firmino to the first-team squad in the near future with the pair said to be close to making a recovery. This comes from David Maddock at the Mirror, with the Reds set to host Southampton at Anfield following their 2-0 victory obtained in Europe against FC Porto.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says ‘perfect signing’ Diogo Jota was smart enough to see Liverpool role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota made a smart decision to join the club even though he knew he faced the challenge of breaking up their well-established front three.The Portugal international scored twice, including the Premier League’s quickest goal of the season after 97 seconds, as Klopp’s side cruised to a 4-0 win over Southampton.Jota now has seven league goals for the campaign, the same as team-mate Sadio Mane and four fewer than Mohamed Salah and no other player in the division has scored more.Mohamed Salah (Liverpool ) - 11Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 7Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 7Jamie...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp delighted with 2-goal Jota: He shows we need more than 3 strikers

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed two-goal Diogo Jota after victory against Southampton. Liverpool were comfortable 4-0 winners against Saints. Klopp said, "A good subject to talk about. Diogo: exceptional player, exceptional boy. It was for us two years ago, one-and-a-half years ago, a perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs. He has the technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick. On top of that, he can play all three positions; in a 4-2-3-1 he could play as the 10. So, it is very helpful. He has the speed, has the desire to finish situations off really good.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Southampton result and five things we learned as Diogo Jota helps Reds crush Saints

Liverpool continued their impressive scoring rate to sweep aside Southampton 4-0 at Anfield.Diogo Jota opened the scoring inside 90 seconds as he turned home Andy Robertson’s cut-back and the Reds barely stopped attacking from that point.Sadio Mane headed in another only to see an offside flag deny him, before Jota tapped in a close-range second after a fine passing move. Before the break it was three, Thiago thundering in his second goal in a few days via a deflection.After the restart it remained the home team who took their chances, Virgil van Dijk volleying in off a corner while Adam...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy