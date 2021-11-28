ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Pakistan: Protest in Quetta for protection of doctors, providing medical facilities in govt-run hospitals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuetta [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan's doctors and health staff have staged a protest in Quetta and demanded protection and providing medical facilities in government-run hospitals of Balochistan, local media reported on Sunday. Citing police ARY...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan cuts 'sorry figure' as Islamabad fails to enforce minorities protection laws

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): With Pakistan failing to enforce laws to protect minorities, the country has cut a sorry figure in the international community. One of its most recent failures in this regard has come in the shape of the rejection of the Anti-Forced Conversion Bill in the country, Author Khadija Mughal said in Pakistan Daily.
WORLD
AFP

The radicals behind Pakistan's anti-France protests

They have terrorised religious minorities, incited riots against France, and mobilised thousands of fanatical supporters who have paralysed Pakistan with violent protests at a moment's notice. In just five years the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) -- whose leader, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday -- has seen its reach explode in Pakistan, opening a new chapter in the country's deadly confrontation with extremism. The party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims. But the TLP first began making headlines in 2016, when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a massively inflammatory charge punishable by death in Pakistan.
PROTESTS
Financial World

Pakistan commits to providing $28 million in assistance to Afghanistan

Pakistan has promised over $28 million to help its neighbour, Afghanistan. In addition, the Pakistan government also promised that it would allow the passing of aid provided by India to Afghanistan through its borders. This commitment comes after Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan spoke with several of his ministers and also the chief of the country’s army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on 22nd November.
INDIA
SFGate

Veterinarians call for medical care for 2 Pakistan elephants

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The head of a team of veterinarians on Tuesday called for urgent medical care for a pair of elephants in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. Dr. Frank Goeritz, whose team was sent by the global animal welfare group Four Paws to examine four elephants, reported that one of the animals needs a “complicated” surgery to remove a damaged and infected tusk. A second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot, according to vets dispatched by Four Paws.
PETS
#Un#Govt#Medical Facilities#Protest Riot#Ani#Ary News#South Asian#Daily Pakistan
dallassun.com

Kerala govt has taken all possible steps as per Centre's guidelines: State Health Minister amid Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): As India reported its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that the state government has taken all possible steps in the context of the new COVID-19 variant as per the Central government's guidelines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
