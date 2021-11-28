ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Senior Recital: Courtney Mayes, soprano

uiowa.edu
 5 days ago

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events.

events.uiowa.edu

uiowa.edu

DMA I Recital: Alex Norris, violin

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Saxophone Studio Recital

Students in the University of Iowa Saxophone Studio. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29538. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

2021 Krause Essay Prize Ceremony Celebrating Writer Wesley Morris

The University of Iowa’s Nonfiction Writing Program is pleased to announce that writer Wesley Morris has won the 2021 Krause Essay Prize for his essay “My Mustache, My Self,” which appeared in The New York Times Magazine in October 2020. Morris—cultural critic, podcast host, and multiple-Pulitzer Prize winner—will be honored...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
State
Iowa State
Houghton Lake Resorter

SUNDAY RECITAL

SUNDAY RECITAL Students of Mrs. Cindy Laur and Mrs. Anitra Mercer performed at a recital at Houghton Lake Wesleyan Church Nov. 14. Mrs. Laur’s five piano students each performed a selection, and some ...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Temple Daily Telegram

Student recital set in Temple

Heidi Fuller, a Texas A&M Central Texas music major, will present her senior vocal recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center backstage theater at Temple College. Fuller will be performing under the theme of Mother/Nature with a selection of works by Hahn,...
TEMPLE, TX
kymkemp.com

HSU Wind Ensemble Performing in Fulkerson Recital Hall on December 3rd

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the HSU Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Paul Cummings, on Friday, December 3rd at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. They perform classic concert band repertoire in addition to arrangements and transcriptions of favorite classical works including J.S. Bach’s Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, and the dramatic Mars, from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” Also on the program are the rousing Italian march Il Bersaglieri, Paul Creston’s charming Five Little Dances, and two contrasting Serenades, one composed by Vincent Persichetti and the other by Derek Bourgeois. The concert begins with a lively brass sextet, led by Fred Tempas and comprised of players drawn exclusively from the Wind Ensemble, including Daniel Plantenga and Gary Ross on trumpet, Dillon Doss on horn, Greg Quast on trombone, Evan Jackson on euphonium, and Fred Tempas on tuba. They play Cordoba from “Songs of Spain” by Isaac Albeniz and The Russian Sailor’s Dance from “The Red Poppy” by Reinhold Gliere.
THEATER & DANCE
cune.edu

Music students perform at Fall 2021 Honor Recital

Concordia music students selected for the Fall 2021 Honor Recital included, from left: Rebekah Eatherton, Nathan Pennington, Jacee Pfeifer, Renata Peperkorn, Kirsten Horne, Jenny Horne, Nathan Johnson, Calvin Rohde and Makenna Clovis. Concordia music students performed in the Fall Honor Recital on Nov. 14 at St. John Lutheran Church in...
SEWARD, NE
Red and Black

Weekend preview: Piano recital, art markets and more

Price: $3-$20 What: Browse handmade items from various vendors to celebrate the holidays. What: Attend a film screening of piano works. What: Enjoy the late-’80s band Drivin’ N Cryin’. Where: The Southern Brewing Company. When: 8 p.m. Price: $20-$25 What: Art students will sell their artwork. Where: Lamar Dodd School...
THEATER & DANCE
warrenrecord.com

Soprano Joy Jan Jones to appear at Cherry Hill

Lyric soprano Joy Jan Jones will make her debut appearance at Cherry Hill at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. She will be accompanied by pianist Robert Buxton. Jones is a versatile performance artist in high demand. The native Texan is an independent, multi-genre singer, instrumentalist, writer, producer and model. Based in New York City, Jones has won numerous awards in vocal competitions, and performs music from Coltrane to Baroque, Gospel to German Lieder. As an opera singer, she is a lyric-coloratura and has sung works of Rossini, Donizetti, Bellini, Mozart and others.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Smithonian

The Little-Known Recording of Louis Armstrong Reciting ‘The Night Before Christmas’

"This is Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong,” the voice resounds, “talking to all the kids from all over the world at Christmastime.” With that, the trumpeter and singer tucks into a lyrical, buoyant reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” He hews to the words but makes them his own in a voice that glitters with joy. When the 69-year-old describes Santa’s “little round belly /that shook when he laughed like a bowl of jelly,” he breaks into a wheezy giggle that sounds like a truck rumbling to life at a green light.
MUSIC
Spin

Courtney LaPlante on Spiritbox’s Rapid Ascension

Wearing a gray hoodie with her signature blue hair resting on her shoulders and sporting minimal makeup against the backdrop of the Vancouver apartment that she shares with husband and guitarist Mike Stringer, Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante is the picture of comfortable and relaxed after a frenzied month promoting the band’s debut album, Eternal Blue.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Lima News

Local students perform in Findlay recital

FINDLAY — Lillian Siefker, of Ottawa, and Maya Watercutter, of Minster, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s instrumental recital. Siefker performed Mozart’s “Duet from The Magic Flute, K. 620” on the bass clarinet, while Watercutter performed Franz Wilhelm Ferling’s “Duet in C Major” on the clarinet.
FINDLAY, OH
bigrapidsnews.com

Advent recitals to be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church

Memorial Presbyterian Church will host two Advent recitals this season: Nov. 28 and Dec. 12. The first will be presented by Adrienne E. Wiley on piano and organ. The second will feature Collin and Erin Whitfield. Whitfield is choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church in Saginaw. Whitfield, a...
SAGINAW, MI
uiowa.edu

NASA Movie Night

Join the Native American Student Association (NASA) as they wrap up Native American Heritage Month with a movie night!. Please reach out to Keely Driscoll (keely-driscoll@uiowa.edu) for any accommodation needs. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability...
MOVIES
uiowa.edu

How Will I Know?

Join us to find out more about strategies and resources for choosing a major that fits. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
COLLEGES
operawire.com

Soprano Soula Parassidis Joins Exodus Road Board

Exodus Road has announced that international opera singer and anti-trafficking advocate, Soula Parassidis, has joined the board of directors. The soprano is a Greek-Canadian artist who has played leading roles on opera stages across Europe and the U.S and uses her platform to bring light and action to the tragic reality of human trafficking.
MLB
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | Sun-Ly Pierce and Chien-Lin Lu Duo Recital

With an extraordinary six seasons of participation as Music Academy fellows between them, Chien-Lin Lu (’14, ’15, ’19) piano, and Sun-Ly Pierce (’19, ’20, ’21) mezzo-soprano could not be more qualified to represent the creative direction of the program in recent years. This recital they played in recognition of their win in the 2021 Marilyn Horne Song Competition was carefully planned and thoroughly inspiring. The songs they chose covered an expansive range of styles and showed the artists at their best.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily News Of Newburyport

Music series features Pancekauskas piano recital

NEWBURYPORT -- Lithuanian pianist Paulius Pancekauskas returns to perform at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sunday, Dec. 5, 22 months after inaugurating their Steinway concert grand. The program, at 2 p.m., is a showcase of what the piano can do, traversing three centuries and diverse composers such as Bach and...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

