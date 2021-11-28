Senior Recital: Courtney Mayes, soprano

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the HSU Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Paul Cummings, on Friday, December 3rd at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. They perform classic concert band repertoire in addition to arrangements and transcriptions of favorite classical works including J.S. Bach’s Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, and the dramatic Mars, from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” Also on the program are the rousing Italian march Il Bersaglieri, Paul Creston’s charming Five Little Dances, and two contrasting Serenades, one composed by Vincent Persichetti and the other by Derek Bourgeois. The concert begins with a lively brass sextet, led by Fred Tempas and comprised of players drawn exclusively from the Wind Ensemble, including Daniel Plantenga and Gary Ross on trumpet, Dillon Doss on horn, Greg Quast on trombone, Evan Jackson on euphonium, and Fred Tempas on tuba. They play Cordoba from “Songs of Spain” by Isaac Albeniz and The Russian Sailor’s Dance from “The Red Poppy” by Reinhold Gliere.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO