Everything head coach Rick Barnes and junior guard Santiago Vescovi said after No. 17 Tennessee lost to No. 5 Villanova on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament:. “Well, think about the way the game started, Kennedy’s first play, we did what we wanted. We wanted to drive the ball, expose it. Call went either way. It went that way (offensive foul). Then the next time down the floor, Fulky picks up the foul. There was no call on that. Then I thought we started missing shots and I thought at affected us.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO