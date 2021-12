I was relieved by the jury's decision in the Ahmaud Arbery trial. I have an African American stepbrother. Despite the fact that he has an advanced degree, lives with his wife and children in a progressive university community and is law-abiding to a fault, every time I read of another unarmed Black man who's been shot by a police officer, or a wannabe police officer, I think, “there but for the grace of God... .”

