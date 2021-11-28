Novarad and PenRad partner to provide further diagnostic tracking functionality to healthcare providers

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1 out of 8 Americans is employed in the healthcare industry. However, even with such prevalence, there has not been a centralized resource offering accurate and actionable information on healthcare professionals. Enter H1, the most comprehensive dataset of all medical professionals in the US. Featuring over 10M healthcare provider profiles, the company’s network serves as a go-to search platform for life sciences companies, hospitals groups, healthcare systems, and medical academia that are looking to connect with physicians. Profiles are built leveraging machine learning to ingest scholarly data and medical claims data, thus offering unbiased relevancy related to expertise. Physicians are also able to contribute to their profiles. With such a robust set of data, H1 can be used in a variety of use cases. For example, pharmaceuticals companies are able to recruit participants for clinical trials through an understanding of a practitioner’s patient demographics.

