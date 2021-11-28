ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novarad and PenRad partner to provide further diagnostic tracking functionality to healthcare providers

By Novarad Corporation
 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leading provider of medical software, announced today that it has expanded its strategic partnership with mammography analytics company, PenRad, Inc. PenRad's automated tracking and reporting system for lung screening, PenLung will integrate with Novarad's NovaPACS with enterprise imaging. The...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

