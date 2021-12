Add these activities to your must-do list this winter. People will argue that L.A. doesn’t really have a winter, and while we may still be hanging out in short-sleeves mid-November it doesn’t mean the city hasn’t already fully embraced the (slightly) chillier months with a flurry of twinkling holiday lights, hot cocoa and winter activities. Of course, we don’t really get a natural sprinkling of snow in the main city, but nothing is stopping you from getting your fix of icy fun in the mountains or a magical holiday experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO