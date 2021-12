The Ravens have announced that Marquise Brown won’t play Sunday versus the Bears, the Ravens official website reports. Brown is dealing with a thigh injury and was only able to practice in a limited fashion once this week. The Ravens may be electing to play it safe here as they figure they can beat the Bears with or without Brown, so let’s give him the game off get him as close to 100% healthy as possible for Week 12.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO