ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baby Gorilla Update With Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

By Northeast Ohio Parent Staff Writers
northeastohioparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch this video for an update on the male baby gorilla born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Oct. 26. Because the western lowland gorilla was born just...

www.northeastohioparent.com

Comments / 7

Debra Jones
4d ago

Awe, He's Beautiful! Welcome to this Coo-Coo World,, Baby! I Pray Mama doesn't reject him, after he's been handled by humans; I'm not sure how that goes?

Reply
4
Charlene Bright
4d ago

it seems as though when the zoos animals has a baby the ppl there have to take them away from mommy bullcrap let the mommy do what's natural to them I think it's sad I feel bad for the animals the mommy knows how to care for their own babies 😡 all you see is pics of zoo staff holding them 😢 put him back in with his mommy!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

To fight Omicron, Biden sets new travel rules and adds free COVID tests

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants over the winter, including free and insurer-funded at-home COVID-19 testing and new requirements for international travelers. The U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Western Lowland Gorilla

Comments / 0

Community Policy