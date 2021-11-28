ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USF Bulls: Another Close Loss To The UCF Knights

By Bradley Walker
ngscsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USF Bulls came into the last game of their 2021 season. Last week they got beat up badly by the Tulane Green Wave. This season has been full of games that the Bulls should have won. As we all know it’s rivalry week in college football. We saw the likes...

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
Yardbarker

Bulls Rocked in 109-77 Loss to Pacers

This one was not for the faint of heart. Indiana knocked Chicago to the canvas and the Bulls never got up in a 109-77 loss Monday. The Bulls (12-6) looked every bit the team playing the second night of a back-to-back with three of its top-seven players–Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams–in street clothes.
NBA
WGN News

Bulls falter in the second half in a loss to the Blazers

PORTLAND – Just as they did on Monday, it looked as if a strong start to a game against a Western Conference opponent would lead to a comfortable victory. Instead, the thing that plagued the Bulls in the first game of their Western Conference road trip would cost them in their fourth, with the hosts […]
NBA
thetampabay100.com

Bulls to close out the season Friday against UCF

For the third consecutive season, USF football did not qualify for a post-season bowl game. But that just makes the stakes higher for the Bulls as they prepare for the final game of their season Friday against arch-rival UCF in Orlando. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m., with the...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
milehighsports.com

Nuggets fall to Bulls to suffer their third straight loss

The Denver Nuggets dropped their third straight game on Friday night against the Bulls but they didn’t go down without a fight. Aaron Gordon played his best game of the season registering 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks but Zach LaVine’s 36 points and DeMar DeRozan going 12-for-12 from the free throw line down the stretch sealed the deal for Chicago in a 114-108 win.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

How the Bulls have avoided letdowns following losses

Billy Donovan knows flat nights happen in the NBA. But the Chicago Bulls' coach didn’t want to flush Monday’s clunker of a loss to the Pacers. He wanted to file it. “What we learn from this and how we respond to this is important,” Donovan said. “I’ve never been a big believer in, ‘Just flush the game. It didn’t happen.’ No, it did happen. And we’ve got to own it.
NBA
ngscsports.com

USF Bulls: Blown Out By The Tulane Green Wave

The USF Bulls finished up their home games last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Once again, the Bulls were unable to get all three facets of the ball together in a game. Maybe the only game that they did was against the Temple Owls. That was the last game that they won. USF was looking for just their third win this year. The team that they were facing was the Tulane Green Wave. The Green Wave only had one win coming into the game. This was a game that looked like on paper the Bulls should win. As we all know that is why we play the games and not just believe what we hear or see online. The last two games USF could use to salvage their season. Next week they will head to Orlando to play their in-state rival the UCF Golden Knights.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Herald

Bulls cap long week with tight loss to Miami

The Bulls might as well learn to love the grind. This week has been a trek, with the Bulls playing five games in seven nights, covering several hundred air miles in the process. Then there was Saturday's defensive-oriented grinder against Miami, which the Bulls seemed to enjoy. They hung around...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Ucf Knights#College Football#American Football#The Tulane Green Wave#Ohio State#The Ucf Knights#The Green Wave#Ucf#Nc State#The Usf Bulls
247Sports

Another Bay Made lineman, Clyde Pinder Jr. commits to USF

The transfer train continues on Monday as North Carolina defensive tackle Clyde Pinder Jr. announced his intention to transfer to USF on Monday night, as the Bulls continue to build their defensive front for 2022. Pinder commits to USF over reported transfer interest from Florida and Miami, among many others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

5 things we’ve learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 14-8 start to the season, including DeMar DeRozan’s perfect fit and the challenges of small ball

The opening weeks of the NBA season are always filled with the same words of caution: It’s too early to tell. But with a quarter of the season having already flown by, the Chicago Bulls have played enough to fill out a clearer picture of their style and substance. Although the team’s eight losses highlighted plenty of areas for improvement, standout performances from the star players and ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy