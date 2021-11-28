USF Bulls: Another Close Loss To The UCF Knights

The USF Bulls finished up their home games last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Once again, the Bulls were unable to get all three facets of the ball together in a game. Maybe the only game that they did was against the Temple Owls. That was the last game that they won. USF was looking for just their third win this year. The team that they were facing was the Tulane Green Wave. The Green Wave only had one win coming into the game. This was a game that looked like on paper the Bulls should win. As we all know that is why we play the games and not just believe what we hear or see online. The last two games USF could use to salvage their season. Next week they will head to Orlando to play their in-state rival the UCF Golden Knights.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO