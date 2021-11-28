POSTSEASON AWARDS: Parish named area MVP following dominant year

Huntsville senior Lexi Parish connects with the ball during a match this past season. Parish was recently named the 2021 Walker County Most Valuable Player for her efforts in leading the Lady Hornets. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Hornet senior Lexi Parish served as the backbone of the Huntsville volleyball team.

Despite Huntsville volleyball seeing an early exit from the playoffs, Parish played a big part in their success with a strong offensive and defensive push for the team. For her efforts, she has been named the Walker County Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season.

As she started the season as a hitter, she was able to grab 141 kills on the season, but it was her defensive play that helped the team out the most.

“When she started at the beginning of the season she was hitting really well and then she hurt her foot and couldn’t play for a few weeks,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “It took her a little bit to get back from that and gain confidence in her hitting. Her biggest thing, along with Natalie Hesterman, was the service team for the rest of the season. She was a part of all six rotations and we couldn’t afford to take her out of the game. She really lead our team in that aspect and did a great job.”

Huntsville’s senior Lexie Parish celebrates with her teammates after gaining a point against Tyler. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

Parish finished the season with 375 digs, which landed her second on the team and just 68 away from being the top. Not only was she able to do it there, but she was a major part of the serving team as she was able to get 44 aces on 380 serves.

“At the middle back, she does a great job,” Hassell added. “She reads the hitters well and she sacrifices her body on all plays, she really did a good job in that aspect.”

Parish was one of two seniors on this team and both will be missed as the Lady Hornets prepare for the 2022 season.