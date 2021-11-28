ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

POSTSEASON AWARDS: Parish named area MVP following dominant year

By Colton Foster
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUBY7_0d8Si9Qz00
Huntsville senior Lexi Parish connects with the ball during a match this past season. Parish was recently named the 2021 Walker County Most Valuable Player for her efforts in leading the Lady Hornets. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Hornet senior Lexi Parish served as the backbone of the Huntsville volleyball team.

Despite Huntsville volleyball seeing an early exit from the playoffs, Parish played a big part in their success with a strong offensive and defensive push for the team. For her efforts, she has been named the Walker County Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season.

As she started the season as a hitter, she was able to grab 141 kills on the season, but it was her defensive play that helped the team out the most.

“When she started at the beginning of the season she was hitting really well and then she hurt her foot and couldn’t play for a few weeks,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “It took her a little bit to get back from that and gain confidence in her hitting. Her biggest thing, along with Natalie Hesterman, was the service team for the rest of the season. She was a part of all six rotations and we couldn’t afford to take her out of the game. She really lead our team in that aspect and did a great job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ViSy_0d8Si9Qz00
Huntsville’s senior Lexie Parish celebrates with her teammates after gaining a point against Tyler. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

Parish finished the season with 375 digs, which landed her second on the team and just 68 away from being the top. Not only was she able to do it there, but she was a major part of the serving team as she was able to get 44 aces on 380 serves.

“At the middle back, she does a great job,” Hassell added. “She reads the hitters well and she sacrifices her body on all plays, she really did a good job in that aspect.”

Parish was one of two seniors on this team and both will be missed as the Lady Hornets prepare for the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

To fight Omicron, Biden sets new travel rules and adds free COVID tests

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants over the winter, including free and insurer-funded at-home COVID-19 testing and new requirements for international travelers. The U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150...
The Associated Press

Conservatives eagerly await Supreme Court abortion arguments

It’s the moment conservatives have been waiting for. Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades to gut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which codified a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
The Hill

Rules committee mulls contempt vote for Trump DOJ official

The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Huntsville, TX
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
NBC News

House passes bill to fund government through Feb. 18, sends it to the Senate

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term government funding bill that would prevent a shutdown before the Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. The House voted 221-212 to advance the continuing resolution. If it is approved by the Senate and signed...
NBC News

New U.S. cases of omicron variant found in Minnesota, Colorado, New York

Four states in the U.S. have identified new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. On Thursday, health officials from Minnesota, New York, and Colorado announced cases of the new, highly mutated variant, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first individual detected with omicron in California.
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#Parish
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
975
Followers
44
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy