In the automotive world, there are a few cars that have stood the test of time and built up a cult following. One such vehicle is the tried, trusted, and tried again Toyota Corolla. This humble range of family sedans and hatchbacks has proven time and again to be among the most reliable cars ever built, and Toyota recently celebrated 50 million sales of these little die-hards. Over the years the Corolla has come in countless configurations and special editions, but it's not often that you get to celebrate 50 million sales, so Toyota in all its wisdom decided to celebrate this historic milestone with, you guessed it, a special edition.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO