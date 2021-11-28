Review: Satechi’s Hybrid Multiport Adapter Is A Hub And A Hard Drive

The big brother to the plug-in hybrid, tax evad…sorry, tax ‘efficient’ four-cylinder BMW 530e. So it’s a load of 5 Series saloon goodness, this time with a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder and the same 107bhp electric motor wedged between it and the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Total outputs are 389bhp and 443lb ft of torque, which adds up to a sub five second 0-62mph time and the usual BMW 155mph limiter. But amongst all the go-faster good news is - depending on specification, because electric capable cars are sensitive to that sort of thing - 39-50g/km of CO2 and 128 -166mpg. Which you won’t get in real life, because physics doesn’t work that way. Still, there’s a possible 33 miles of pure electric running on offer, but… see previous sentence.
