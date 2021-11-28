Save 26% on this Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush deal this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday earbud deals abound, and if you want one of the leaders in noise-cancelling headphones and high-quality speakers alike, look no further than Bose. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are 29% off at Amazon, for a Cyber Monday savings of $80. That's the lowest price Amazon has ever offered on this model and product. And you will get a lot of power and peace of mind when you purchase any Bose product. These QuietComfort earbuds are engineered with the world-renowned noise cancelling, which can be switched to full "transparency mode" so you can let the surrounding noise in when you've had enough quiet time. Plus, the company's exclusive acoustic architecture will bring all your music, videos and podcasts to life; meanwhile, the volume-optimized EQ keeps the sound balanced and crisp, the company says. Inside these sleek earbuds are tiny microphones that focus on your voice, while filtering out all the background noise, meaning fewer distractions and confusion during phone calls or online "office" meetings.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO