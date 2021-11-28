ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save 26% on this Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush deal this Cyber Monday

By Live Science Staff
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like to brush and floss your teeth but struggle to find the time to do both? Well, now you can do both at the same time with this Waterpik's Sonic-Fusion toothbrush deal, now on sale for just $148 on Amazon. The Sonic-Fusion toothbrush provides the best of both worlds...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Best Cyber Week Deals Under $100

Cyber Week is here, which means now is the best time to score deep discounts on thousands of items from the world’s biggest stores and latest startups. We’ve rounded up the best deals you can find for under $100 — some fall below $10. If you’re getting holiday shopping out of the way, or want to treat yourself, these are the top deals you should consider. 1. Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 ($12 Off) Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite lets you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, TIDAL, or any other major streaming service in full HD. It comes bundled with an Alexa Voice...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Toothbrush#Sonic#Fitbit#Fusion#Waterpik#Cyber Monday Phillips#Amazon Save
LiveScience

SNAEN science kit selling for $29.99 with Cyber Monday deal

If you have a budding young scientist in your life, we may have found the perfect Cyber Monday science kit deal for you. The SNAEN Science Kit is now on sale at Amazon for $29.99. The SNAEN Science Kit allows children to explore 30 mysterious and exciting scientific experiments. Whether...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

This Black Friday, save 26% with this TPE Yoga Mat deal

Looking to get the best out of your home workouts or just trying to stand out in your yoga class? BEAUTYOVO's TPE Yoga Mat with Strap is now on sale for just $29.71 on Amazon. This top-of-the-line yoga mat is suitable for people of all ability levels, size and age, with ample cushioning and space for maximum comfort, a non-slip base for added stability and a simple duel-use strap for easy transportation and even better workouts.
YOGA
LiveScience

Oral-B Genius X Black Friday toothbrush deal - Get 50% off

Get a high-tech electric toothbrush for half the price with this Oral-B Genius X Black Friday deal! Save $100 on this AI-powered, Bluetooth connected toothbrush as it is retailing for $99.99 on Amazon, today only. Whether you're just now making the switch to an electric toothbrush, or you're looking to...
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Get $70 off with this Oral-B iO series 7 timed Black Friday deal

Treat your teeth this holiday season with a timed Black Friday electric toothbrush deal that isn't hanging around for long! The Oral-B iO series 7 electric toothbrush with replacement brush head is on sale right now at Amazon for $149.99 compared to the usual retail price of $219.99. This deal gives you 32% off for a saving of $70! The deal will be gone tomorrow, so if you want it then you've only got hours to spare.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
LiveScience

Black Friday deal! $100 off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush

Improve your oral hygiene this holiday season with a Black Friday deal on this incredible flagship toothbrush from Philips. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart 9700 rechargeable electric power toothbrush is on sale right now at Best Buy for $199.99 compared to the usual retail price of $299.99. This 33% off electric toothbrush deal saves you a respectable $100 this Black Friday.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Get fit fast, save $450 with this folding treadmill Black Friday deal

Maximize your cardio workouts at home this holiday season and save big with this folding treadmill in the Black Friday sales. The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is on sale right now at Amazon for $739 compared to the usual retail price of $1,199. This unmissable folding treadmill Black Friday deal saves you $460.99!
FITNESS
LiveScience

Black Friday deal: Save $80 on this Waykar dehumidifier rated for 2,000 square feet

If you live somewhere with high humidity, a dehumidifier can help you manage the amount of moisture in the air within your home. This unit from Waykar is designed to be used for spaces up to 2,000 square feet, so it's ideal for basements or larger office spaces. It can also be used for open areas in a workplace or on a stockroom floor. Right now, you can grab this Waykar dehumidifier for just $159.99 at Amazon .
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Get 40% off Samsung Galaxy Earbuds for Cyber Monday savings

If you're looking for in-the-ear headphones for working out or talking on your smartphone wirelessly, the Samsung Galaxy Earbuds could be a great purchase. Right now, for Cyber Monday, the earbuds are $70 off at Amazon, for a savings of more than 40% off the retail price. These wireless earbuds...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Early Cyber Monday Star Wars deal saves $33 on lightsabers today

Practice your Jedi mind tricks with these early Cyber Monday Star Wars deals, focused on lightsabers. The Star Wars Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber is on sale right now at Amazon for $166. Also, the JVMU Lightsaber Rechargeable Cosplay RGB is available right now at Amazon for $68.00, as long as you use a 15% coupon at checkout. New Prime members will also receive a $16 discount.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Save over $170 on a magnetic exercise bike with this Sunny Health and Fitness deal

Get maximum performance from your home workouts this holiday season and save money with this magnetic exercise bike Black Friday deal. The Sunny Health and Fitness endurance magnetic belt drive indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $327.97 compared to the usual retail price of $499. This unmissable magnetic exercise bike deal saves you $171.03 this Black Friday.
RETAIL
LiveScience

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nearly 30% off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday earbud deals abound, and if you want one of the leaders in noise-cancelling headphones and high-quality speakers alike, look no further than Bose. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are 29% off at Amazon, for a Cyber Monday savings of $80. That's the lowest price Amazon has ever offered on this model and product. And you will get a lot of power and peace of mind when you purchase any Bose product. These QuietComfort earbuds are engineered with the world-renowned noise cancelling, which can be switched to full "transparency mode" so you can let the surrounding noise in when you've had enough quiet time. Plus, the company's exclusive acoustic architecture will bring all your music, videos and podcasts to life; meanwhile, the volume-optimized EQ keeps the sound balanced and crisp, the company says. Inside these sleek earbuds are tiny microphones that focus on your voice, while filtering out all the background noise, meaning fewer distractions and confusion during phone calls or online "office" meetings.
RETAIL
Android Central

This Tile tracker Cyber Monday deal saves you over 25%

All of us have lost something and spent far too long looking for it. Maybe it was your phone or another piece of tech like your headphones. Or maybe it was something more important like your keys or a pet. Sometimes it's just impossible to keep track of everything. That's...
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

LiveScience

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy