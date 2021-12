Silver markets initially tried to rally on Tuesday but got absolutely slammed after Jerome Powell suggested that inflation is no longer considered to be “transitory.” Because of this, the US dollar spiked in value, which drove down the value of precious metals overall. Silver was especially hard-hit, but that should not be a surprise considering how volatile the market is. At this point, if we break down below the lows of the trading session, it is very likely that silver will go looking towards the $22.50 level, perhaps down to the $21.50 level.

