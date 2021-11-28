Kyrgyzstan Votes In Repeat Elections Dogged By Coup Allegations

Sebastian Kurz, who served as Austria's chancellor from 2017 to 2019, and then from 2020 to this autumn, has announced his departure from the world of politics. Speaking at a press conference in Vienna on Thursday, Kurz said he would officially step down as the chairman of the Austrian People's Party on Friday, relieving himself of all the other political duties in the coming weeks. The ex-chancellor named the arrival of his newborn son as one of the key factors that made him reconsider his priorities, adding that until recently he had devoted nearly all his time to the political post he had held. Kurz also mentioned the constant pressure and allegations of corruption levelled at him over the past few months, admitting that the "witch-hunt" had diminished his excitement for politics. He qualified his statement, however, by saying that his departure should not be seen as an admission of guilt and that he is "looking forward to the day when he will be able to prove before court that all allegations against him are false." The 35-year-old added that he is "neither a saint, nor a criminal," but rather just a "human with strengths and weaknesses, with mistakes and consequences."

