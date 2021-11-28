ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kyrgyzstan Votes In Repeat Elections Dogged By Coup Allegations

batonrougenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Kyrgyzstan went to the polls on November 28 in the Central Asian nation's fourth vote in a little over a year. As of 2 p.m. local time, the Central Election Committee (BShK) reported that just over 16 percent of voters had cast ballots, 12 percent less than the number...

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
batonrougenews.net

Austrian ex-chancellor Kurz quits politics

Sebastian Kurz, who served as Austria's chancellor from 2017 to 2019, and then from 2020 to this autumn, has announced his departure from the world of politics. Speaking at a press conference in Vienna on Thursday, Kurz said he would officially step down as the chairman of the Austrian People's Party on Friday, relieving himself of all the other political duties in the coming weeks. The ex-chancellor named the arrival of his newborn son as one of the key factors that made him reconsider his priorities, adding that until recently he had devoted nearly all his time to the political post he had held. Kurz also mentioned the constant pressure and allegations of corruption levelled at him over the past few months, admitting that the "witch-hunt" had diminished his excitement for politics. He qualified his statement, however, by saying that his departure should not be seen as an admission of guilt and that he is "looking forward to the day when he will be able to prove before court that all allegations against him are false." The 35-year-old added that he is "neither a saint, nor a criminal," but rather just a "human with strengths and weaknesses, with mistakes and consequences."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Ruling party concedes, leftist poised to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist opposition leader Xiomara Castro was poised Wednesday to become Honduras's first woman president, with her main rival of the ruling conservative party conceding defeat even before the final vote count. With just over 53 percent of ballots processed three days after the presidential vote, former first lady Castro enjoyed a resounding lead of 53.26 percent to 34.18 percent for Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party (PN), her closest challenger. While Hondurans awaited the official outcome, Asfura said late Tuesday he had met the candidate of the leftist LIBRE party and her family to congratulate her on her victory. "I wish that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration does the best" for Honduras, Asfura said in a video released by the PN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Kyrgyzstan parliamentary election set to bolster president

BISHKEK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Allies of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov appeared set to win Sunday's parliamentary election by a landslide, according to early figures, further cementing his grip on the Central Asian nation with close ties to Russia and China. A Russian military airbase located in Kyrgyzstan allows Moscow...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butun Kyrgyzstan#Russia#Central Asian#The Social Democrats#Osce
batonrougenews.net

Chinese FM meets with Ethiopian Deputy PM

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen here on Wednesday. During their meeting after the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Wang said that China and Ethiopia enjoy traditional...
WORLD
batonrougenews.net

UN rejects envoys from 2 state players

The UN has decided not to recognize, for now, the envoys put forward by Taliban militants in Afghanistan and the military junta in Myanmar. Both governments argued that their current ambassadors don?t represent them. The nine-nation Credentials Committee of the UN General Assembly, which is responsible for approving the diplomatic...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Iranian hackers indicted in the US for posing as Proud Boys and allegedly intimidating Democratic voters by threatening violence if they didn't vote for Trump during the 2020 election

The Justice Department on Thursday unsealed indictments against two Iranian nationals accused of posing as 'Proud Boys' and sending threatening emails to Democratic voters as part of a 'campaign to intimidate and influence American voters.'. The alleged computer hackers sent threatening messages and are accused of spreading disinformation, and 'obtained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
AOL Corp

WATCH: Trump fan confesses to FBI that he electroshocked D.C. cop during capitol attack

By the time the FBI showed up to his mom’s house in Southern California to arrest him in late March, 38-year-old Donald Trump supporter Danny Rodriguez knew he was in trouble. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger Trump fan than Rodriguez: He even tried to join the Army when Trump became president, showing up to a recruiting office with a Trump shirt on. So when Trump said that the election had been stolen, Rodriguez actually believed him, and when the president tweeted “Be there, will be wild!” about a protest in D.C. on Jan. 6, Rodriguez started making plans.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy