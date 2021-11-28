ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study shows what would happen if China dealt with Covid like US

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf China were to drop its zero-Covid-19 policy and open up its economy the way some Western countries have, it would have hundreds of thousands daily infections that would overwhelm its healthcare system, a study has claimed. The unsettling prediction came from a group of researchers at Peking University...

