ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Pakistan: Protest in Quetta for protection of doctors, providing medical facilities in govt-run hospitals

batonrougenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuetta [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan's doctors and health staff have staged a protest in Quetta and demanded protection and providing medical facilities in government-run hospitals of Balochistan, local media reported on Sunday. Citing police ARY...

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

The radicals behind Pakistan's anti-France protests

They have terrorised religious minorities, incited riots against France, and mobilised thousands of fanatical supporters who have paralysed Pakistan with violent protests at a moment's notice. In just five years the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) -- whose leader, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday -- has seen its reach explode in Pakistan, opening a new chapter in the country's deadly confrontation with extremism. The party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims. But the TLP first began making headlines in 2016, when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a massively inflammatory charge punishable by death in Pakistan.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan cuts 'sorry figure' as Islamabad fails to enforce minorities protection laws

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): With Pakistan failing to enforce laws to protect minorities, the country has cut a sorry figure in the international community. One of its most recent failures in this regard has come in the shape of the rejection of the Anti-Forced Conversion Bill in the country, Author Khadija Mughal said in Pakistan Daily.
WORLD
Financial World

Pakistan commits to providing $28 million in assistance to Afghanistan

Pakistan has promised over $28 million to help its neighbour, Afghanistan. In addition, the Pakistan government also promised that it would allow the passing of aid provided by India to Afghanistan through its borders. This commitment comes after Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan spoke with several of his ministers and also the chief of the country’s army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on 22nd November.
INDIA
Times Daily

Veterinarians call for medical care for 2 Pakistan elephants

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The head of a team of veterinarians on Tuesday called for urgent medical care for a pair of elephants in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Govt#Medical Facilities#Protest Riot#Ani#Ary News#South Asian#Daily Pakistan
batonrougenews.net

2 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Karnataka: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday informed that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karnataka. A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were those who contracted the variant. Addressing a media briefing Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Protests
Stillwater News-Press

Medical workers protest vaccine mandate

A line of people stood along Sixth Avenue in front of Stillwater Medical Center Friday and Saturday, holding signs protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for people who work at the hospital and other medical facilities. SMC staff have been notified they will be considered to have “self-terminated” if they don’t get...
STILLWATER, OK
BBC

Protesters in Calais call for migrant protection

A small protest and vigil took place at Calais port, with members from organisations calling for the protection of migrants taking part. One banner read: "30 years of announcements, of inhuman and degrading treatment." Human rights groups have long been calling on France and the UK to do more to...
PROTESTS
Silicon Republic

How this doctor became the medical lead for LetsGetChecked

Alex Owens went from working directly in the medical field as a consultant to becoming a product leader for health-tech start-up LetsGetChecked. Here, he talks about his career journey. LetsGetChecked is an Irish health testing start-up that has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Founded in 2015, the...
WORLD
Starkville Daily News

Doctors, community members protest OCH vaccine mandate

If you passed OCH Regional Medical Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, you would have seen community members and a few OCH workers outside on the sidewalk protesting the medical center’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. For the full story, check out the November 20 edition of SDN.
PROTESTS
batonrougenews.net

Woman doctor battling HIV/AIDS with professionalism, love

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- In a hospital clinic in central China's Henan Province, doctor Zhao Qingxia was greeting a patient. "How are you doing? Come for more medicine, huh?" Zhao said with a smile. Zhao, 55, is the director of the infectious disease department from the Sixth People's Hospital...
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy