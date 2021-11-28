ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy the F*****g Dip with Willy Woo

cryptonews.com
 date 2021-11-28

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks...

cryptonews.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Dips for 2022 and Beyond

Before we get to today’s write-up, we must first acknowledge what happened on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The price action on Wall Street was shocking, but not from the size of the drop that happened. What was very surprising was the speed buyers turned into sellers. Going into the close, stocks that were up made a u-turn and collapsed. This contributed to the list of stocks to buy today.
Bitcoin is Digital Energy with Michael Saylor

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, sits down with Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy. They discuss the evolution of their Bitcoin strategy, technological disintermediation, and Bitcoin as a foundational societal technology. Recorded on November 29, 2021.
How Bitcoin Can Save Everyones' Retirement

In this short clip, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, who shares his view on how Bitcoin serves to protect everyone's financial future. The full interview was live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
Peter Mccormack
Bitcoin Bounces as Dip Buying Prevails, but More Swings Likely Ahead

Investing.com – Bitcoin bounced sharply Monday, as investors took advantage of the rout in the popular crypto, but bets in derivative markets suggests wild swings in either direction remain in play. Among the notable investors in bitcoin, MicroStrategy continued to add to its bitcoin holdings after acquiring 7,002 Bitcoins worth...
Buying the Omicron dip

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more...
Ownership is Edge, Especially in Cryptos: Mark Yusko

Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management discusses the massive returns of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the past year, and why he's still optimistic and excited about the market's potential in years to come. The segment aired on November 26, 2021.
Mark Yusko encourages people to continue buying crypto dips

According to Yusko, BTC’s poor performance is offering investors a black Friday discount. Per Yusko, BTC is a better store of value than gold because it is more portable and divisible. Yusko advises investors to buy the current dips instead of exiting their crypto positions. Morgan Creek Capital Management’s founder,...
Bitcoin Rehab: Running Plebnet with American HODL, P & D++

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to American HODL, P, and D++. They discuss the importance of the Lightning Network, the challenges of onboarding people, and the growth of Plebnet. The episode was recorded on November 25, 2021.
Partnerships, Rallies, Falls, Musks, CZs and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.
3 Fintech Stocks To Buy on Any Dip

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the broader adoption of financial technology (fintech) solutions around the world. Combining financial services with information technology, fintech stocks promise to transform the financial industry by providing innovative solutions. Digital payment and lending players and card networks have directly benefited from the shift to digitalization...
The Bitcoin Brain with Tomer Strolight

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Bitcoin writer Tomer Strolight. They discuss how Bitcoin is analogous to the human brain, the organization of decentralized systems, and the emergent nature of consciousness. The episode premiered on November 30, 2021.
El Salvador Buys the Bitcoin Dip Amid "Black Friday Sale"

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has taken to Twitter to announce that the country has added 100 Bitcoin ($5.4 million) to its treasury. The Bitcoin price plunged by more than 9% earlier today amid the global market sell-off. The fact that the plunge took on Black Friday, the day retailers...
WazirX's Vishakha Singh On The Indian NFT Market

In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews developers of anonymous decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol DarkFi, Amir Taaki, and Rachel-Rose O'Leary. They talk about the growing need for privacy, the potential rise of "dark" decentralized finance, the development progress of their protocol, share bitcoin price prediction, and more.
3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip for 2022

It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF being one of the worst performers year-to-date. This is evidenced by its (-) 16% return vs. a 22% return for the S&P-500 (SPY). Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners that are worth buying on the dip.It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF being one of the worst performers year-to-date. This is evidenced by its (-) 16% return vs. a 22% return for the S&P-500 (SPY), and understandably, sentiment is at its worst levels in years.
4 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Record highs in consumer spending and supportive fiscal policies are projected to drive the growth of several companies in the upcoming months. Consequently, we believe Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), are solid buys. Read on to learn more. .U.S. stock indexes are trading higher today shrugging off concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant. Although the economy is under inflationary pressure, a recent decline in weekly jobless claims and President Biden’s declaration for fewer travel restrictions and lockdowns should keep the market’s momentum alive.
Bitcoin Plummeted by 22%, Someone Still Makes More Than 1000% ROI

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The cryptocurrency market has been fighting a dangerous typhoon recently. Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably on Nov. 15 and followed it up with an even sharper fall on Nov. 16 and Nov. 26. Since reaching the...
US Close: Buy the dip, Apple Warning, King Dollar

It didn’t take long for investors to go back to the buy-the-dip playbook. US stocks are only a few percentage points away from record highs on optimism the latest COVID variant won’t completely upend economic activity. Risk appetite was dealt an early blow on reports that Apple’s iPhone demand was waning before the peak holiday shopping season was over. The next couple of weeks will be key in assessing the impact of Omicron. So far, the first two Omicron cases in the US have one person with mild symptoms, while the other one has already recovered. The US already has 70.4% of the population vaccinated and if Omicron does not lead to more severe illness than Delta, we could only be looking at a minimal impact to the short-term outlook.
