Hai Charcoal Smart Showerhead tracks energy and water use and offers various flow settings

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Concerned about your water and energy use? The Hai Charcoal Smart Showerhead tracks your shower time to provide sufficient information about the number of gallons used, so you can...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

