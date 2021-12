So, not exactly Texas Tech’s best effort then, in defeating Incarnate Word 84-62 in the Battle on the Beach. Most were expecting the Bludgeoning on the Beach, but it really was a battle for much of the way. The Red Raiders led by only five at the halftime break, were ahead by only two points with 12:32 to play, and didn’t build a permanent double-digit lead until 10:50 showed on the game clock. And this against an 0-3 Southland Conference team that had just lost to Concordia.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO