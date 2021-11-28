Birth Announcements

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacoby Alan Curtis was born Nov. 12, 2021, to Amanda Mullen and Kyle Curtis. Grayson...

Eureka Times-Standard

COVID: Humboldt County reports 22 cases on Dec. 2

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Humboldt County Public Health reported today 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 10,145 the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus. Two new hospitalizations were also reported, a resident in their 60s and one aged 80 or older.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
1011now.com

Health Director compares COVID-19 death rates to neighboring areas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19. According to LLCHD, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated died....
LINCOLN, NE
Sarah
Eureka Times-Standard

Know Your Nonprofits | NAMI supports people affected by mental health conditions

“Know Your Nonprofits” is a weekly column in the Times-Standard that takes an in-depth look at nonprofit organizations throughout Humboldt County. This week’s featured nonprofit is NAMI Humboldt County. Debbe Hartridge, a member of the board of directors, answered the following questions. Briefly describe your organization and its mission:. NAMI...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

Humboldt State to require proof of vax at events

Beginning Dec. 1, Humboldt State University will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 at all campus event attendees unless they are staff, faculty, or a student. The new policy applies to all campus visitors older than 12 regardless of vaccination status. California State University Chancellor...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

Delayed again: Hambro opening in Arcata could be months away

The Hambro Recycling center’s opening was delayed once again, leaving residents without a place to turn in cans for cash since the beginning of the pandemic. Hambro Recycling initially announced they would open on Nov. 1 at 420 G Street, then they set a new opening date for Dec. 1., but now the company said in a news release that they might have to wait until March to receive approval from the necessary state and local agencies. They did not set a concrete date when the California Refund Value, or CRV, center would open.
ARCATA, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

COVID: HSU to require vaccination, proof of negative test for campus events

The following is a press release from Humboldt State University:. In order to best protect the campus community, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result will be required for any visitor who is over the age of 12 accessing campus events unless they are staff, faculty, or a student.
COLLEGES
#Ayana#Irashada Flood
Eureka Times-Standard

Two named ‘Rotarians of the Year’

Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka Rotarians Marie Liscom and Mary Crumley were awarded the 2020 and 2021 Ed Nilsen Rotarian of the Year awards last week. Liscom’s award was presented by 2019-20 club Past President Ken Singleton, who thanked her for last year’s extraordinary service to the club provided through a variety of avenues of Rotary service.
EUREKA, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

KEET holds ‘Winter Fundraising Drive’

KEET-TV’s “Winter Fundraising Drive” is taking place through Dec. 5, with special fundraising programs that have been created this season. During the drive, KEET favorite Lawrence Welk’s “Big Band Splash” airs tonight at 6 p.m. On Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. the “Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas Show,” filmed in 1967, will be shown.
FERNDALE, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

HSU professor to be installed as lodge leader

Adam Carter will be installed as Master of Humboldt Masonic Lodge No. 79 at its 168th annual installation of officers on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Humboldt Masonic Hall, 517 G St. in Eureka. Carter grew up in Puyallup, Washington. He received a bachelor’s degree from Central. Washington University...
EUREKA, CA

