Birth Announcements

The Hambro Recycling center’s opening was delayed once again, leaving residents without a place to turn in cans for cash since the beginning of the pandemic. Hambro Recycling initially announced they would open on Nov. 1 at 420 G Street, then they set a new opening date for Dec. 1., but now the company said in a news release that they might have to wait until March to receive approval from the necessary state and local agencies. They did not set a concrete date when the California Refund Value, or CRV, center would open.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO