Chelsea chief Petr Cech says they're wary facing Manchester United this weekend after the sacking of their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Cech wrote for chelseafc.com: "We have a saying in Czech: 'the new broom sweeps better'. It's always tricky when you play teams with a new manager. That's what our next opponents Manchester United will be hoping for on Sunday: when you get a change of manager, you always have a reaction.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO