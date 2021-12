In recent months, the drought in Colorado has started to take hold. In fact, it has been well over 200 days since the last snowfall in the area resulting in severe drought. Therefore, if you recently planted trees this summer or this fall, you will need to water and mulch the newly planted trees. Trees in the fall continue to have root growth and without the right amount of water, the tree will suffer which later can lead to early leaf drop, insects and disease.

LONE TREE, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO