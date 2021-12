WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets are one of those programs in the 13th Region that you know are going to bring it every time they step on the court. For the past several years, Williamsburg has built a program that continues to put together winning seasons, despite not having some of the postseason hardware that other teams in their district have enjoyed. But none of that matters to Coach Randy Crider - not the best parts of the past, nor the worst - he is focused on the future and that means the 2021-2022 girls basketball season.

