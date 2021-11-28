How Podcasts Make Money: A Guide for Complete Beginners

Max Thake: My name’s Max and I’m one of the founders of peaq. I grew up in Malta before moving to Berlin in 2017, where I met Leo and Till, my co-founders. Berlin was a hot spot for blockchain technology at the time. We were surrounded by a mix of experts, dreamers, enthusiasts - and people who thought we were totally crazy. We all took our own trips ‘down the rabbit hole’, as we like to say in crypto, and quickly realised that blockchain technology had the potential to change everything. I’ll never forget first hearing about it from Leo, the ‘a-ha moment’, and the three weeks that followed, packed with little other than maté (caffeine-rich tea), doner kebabs and researching everything possible on Bitcoin and blockchain till I wrapped my head around it and its potential. Leo and Till had done the same before me, as had other members of the group at the time, but it was the intersection between the future of machines and blockchain which made us dream, which really sparked our interest - and for which we committed the next years of our lives.

