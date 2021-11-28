ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Podcasts Make Money: A Guide for Complete Beginners

hackernoon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasts are specific series of audio episodes or spoken words that are set on a particular theme. The amazing thing about podcasts is that you can listen to them while you soak in a warm bath, drive to work and even while writing lines of code. There is a lot of...

hackernoon.com

Financial Times

Money Clinic podcast: How to ask for a pay rise

When we asked listeners to get in touch if they wanted expert advice about getting a pay rise, we were inundated with your messages. In today’s Money Clinic podcast, we triage three different pay problems. Natalie keeps getting knocked back when she asks for a raise; Max is being targeted by headhunters and knows that he could get paid more elsewhere; and Charlotte is trying to negotiate a bonus that really matches the effort she puts into her job.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Create a Gradient border Blog PostCard using Tailwind CSS and Next.js: A How-To Guide

This is a small tutorial on how you can create a gradient border blog postcard using Tailwind CSS. I have chosen **Next.js** as a framework because through this one command you can. initialize a next-app with **Tailwind CSS**. You may choose other. frameworks like react.js, vue.js or you can simply do this in an HTML file also by using the [TailWind CSS CDN] The code shown below is the first post on [Dev.to]
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Edit a PDF on Your Mac: A Beginner's Guide

You have PDFs on your Mac that you need to alter. You may need to highlight or add notes to them, merge a few of them together, or perform any number of other edits. If you haven’t edited PDFs on your Mac before, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in.
SOFTWARE
MOJEH

The Beginner’s Guide To Cryptocurrency

What started out as an academic concept has catapulted into one of the hottest markets in the world, and offers rookie female investors in particular the opportunity to boost their finances from an app on their phones. But how much do you need to know about cryptocurrencies to get in on the action? Aoibhinn Mc Bride investigates.
CURRENCIES
MusicRadar.com

The beginner's guide to compression

Try to imagine riding the first ever bicycle, the legendary ‘boneshaker’. Without suspension, every lump, bump, ripple and pothole in the road was connected directly to one of the most sensitive parts of your body. Without compression, audio is the same – every click, thump and subtle nuance of the music is connected directly to another of the most sensitive parts of your body: your ears.
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money with Photography

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Photography can be so much more than a hobby. Those who enjoy photography often are inclined to turn their passions into successful small businesses. With some talent, a camera and a computer, any photo enthusiast has the potential to make money in the photography industry. There are so many ways to make money with photography, including the following 21 amazing methods.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sportico

Collectors Universe Buys Card Sales Data Start-Up Card Ladder

Collectibles grading giant Collectors Universe is buying Card Ladder, a sports card price and data company. The deal, being announced later today, is the second acquisition in recent months by Collectors Universe, which is co-owned by Mets owner Steve Cohen. Card Ladder is a repository of vetted card sales and trading card population data, two pieces of information highly valued by collectors in building and managing their collections. The company began operations in June 2020, founded by social media card enthusiasts Joshua Johnson and Chris McGill. The operation collects information on more than 18,000 cards from 15 industry sources and compiles...
GAMBLING
hackernoon.com

Web 3.0 and Blockchain Will Nourish the Economic Infrastructure of Tomorrow

Max Thake: My name’s Max and I’m one of the founders of peaq. I grew up in Malta before moving to Berlin in 2017, where I met Leo and Till, my co-founders. Berlin was a hot spot for blockchain technology at the time. We were surrounded by a mix of experts, dreamers, enthusiasts - and people who thought we were totally crazy. We all took our own trips ‘down the rabbit hole’, as we like to say in crypto, and quickly realised that blockchain technology had the potential to change everything. I’ll never forget first hearing about it from Leo, the ‘a-ha moment’, and the three weeks that followed, packed with little other than maté (caffeine-rich tea), doner kebabs and researching everything possible on Bitcoin and blockchain till I wrapped my head around it and its potential. Leo and Till had done the same before me, as had other members of the group at the time, but it was the intersection between the future of machines and blockchain which made us dream, which really sparked our interest - and for which we committed the next years of our lives.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

AWS, Azure and GCP Pricing: The True Cost of DevOps

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure DevOps services, and Google Cloud services are the most popular DevOps tools for software development. Amazon Web services held 32% of the total market in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Microsoft Azure comes in 2nd place with a 21% market share, followed by Google Cloud with 8%. The ‘basic package’ is significantly more cost-efficient with Google Cloud services. The second place goes to AWS. And Azure DevOps services, with their 2nd place on the market share, offer the most expensive set of on-premise products.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Fix Outlook Email Search Not Working on Windows or Mac [SOLVED]

The Outlook search function is an amazing tool as it allows users to search for particular information in an email message, like sender, date, or folder where you have saved it. There are several methods available to fix the error in Outlook. To troubleshoot the issue, you don’t require any technical assistance as there are several troubleshooting methods available. To know about the methods, keep reading the guide to the methods to deal with the issue. If you have emails saved on your Outlook client, you should consider providing the time required for re-indexing.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Install the KNIME Analytics Data Science Software

KNIME Analytics is a data science environment written in Java and built on Eclipse. This software allows visual programming in the form of a workflow using various nodes. It is an application that allows to development of a data mining application even without knowing advanced coding. In this article, I will review KNIME for GNU/Linux distributions only. I plan to save the application I prepared and share it in a Github repo. I will also review its configuration on widely used software and its usage with a machine learning application.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Will You Be Designing Your Wardrobe in the Future?

PlatformE is a 3D technology and fashion startup that provides a simple Made To Order (MTO) solution that allows customers to create any design of clothing that they want, which can then be delivered to them. In this slogging post, the HN community discussed their thoughts on the fashion industry's future, superhero-ish clothing, and the effects of technology on this trade.
APPAREL

