Need to get your virtual lawn in order? Then maybe Lawn Mowing Simulator is the game for you. Thankfully, the game is now on its way to Xbox Game Pass. We all know that virtual chores are way better than real ones. Even something as trivial as mowing the lawn can now be done in a far more relaxing, virtual, environment. Lawn Mowing Simulator is the game that does just that, and it entered our lives this past August. Through this game you'll get to mow all sorts of lawns around the British countryside with the use various of real-world licensed mowers, like the Toro, SCAG and STIGA.

