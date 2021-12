The Unfinished has announced the launch of a Black Friday promotion, offering a 40% discount on its sounds for Omnisphere, Zebra, Diva, Repro, and more. Black Friday sales are rare here at The Unfinished towers but, this year, I’ve had quite a few enquiries about whether I’d be having one. And I understand that some of you do the bulk of your annual samples/sounds shopping at this time of year. So, here we are! Plus, I made some really nice artwork for it, so I had to do it! 🙂

