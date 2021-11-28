9 Best Holiday Parades this December in Dallas-Fort Worth

For years, Texas Monthly published a single guide to cover all the barbecue in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Then Fort Worth (and the Mid-Cities) went off and became the most exciting place in Texas for... Continue on to full article...
Event date: December 3, 2021 Event Time: 04:30 PM - 05:15 PM Location: 101 E Hunt St. McKinney, TX 75069 Description: Explore the history of the world through picture books and hands-on projects. This... Continue on to full article...
The Black and White Party, on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., will be an extravagant occasion to revel in high style. In addition to complimentary Champagne at midnight and delicious hors d’oeuvres, there will be... Continue on to full article...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) This past year s wild and unprecedented race for real estate in North Texas is finally over according to experts in the field. Historical value growth, highlighted by more... Continue on to full article...
The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas are decorated for the holidays, but to appreciate its new pop-up art installation called The Kringles , you have to peel back the layers. They re out shopping and... Continue on to full article...
The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce a new partnership with Comerica Bank, which will bring nonprofit organization Trusted World’s work to the South Dallas community. Trusted World provides... Continue on to full article...
Even though the Dallas-Fort Worth market remains popular for corporate relocations, the share of people moving to the area dipped slightly in October, a report from Redfin indicates. (Read time: 4.1... Continue on to full article...
Pecan Snowball Cookies are such a treat with a tender shortbread base, studded with crunchy pecan pieces and a powdered sugar finish. These classic Christmas cookies are a fun way to satisfy your... Continue on to full article...
The year is quickly coming to an end, and our Club Metro participants have so much to celebrate! Club Metro is Southlake’s premiere Adaptive Recreation program! Its goal is to encourage participants... Continue on to full article...
Homeowners in parts of Frisco can expect to order retail items by air early in the coming year. But resident Greg Allbright got an early look at the technology from his own backyard. Continue on to full article...
Are you one of those people who jumps headfirst into the deep end of the Yuletide pool? Do you love being part of the holiday light show? Is being a strolling Dickens caroler on your bucket list? Is... Continue on to full article...
You don t want to be the only house on the block that doesn t look great this holiday season. Use these 8 tips to help you with your outdoor holiday decorating. The holiday season is upon us and... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0