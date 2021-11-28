ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky cemetery sustains $100,000 in damage after DUI incident

By bluegrasslive
 4 days ago
Maple Grove cemetery sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage courtesy of a man charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to media reports.

Thomas A. Garner allegedly drove his truck off of Bell Court and right into the headstones in the cemetery last Friday (Nov. 19), according to media reports.

Garner was found, still in his truck, by police at the cemetery, according to media reports. Police said Garner’s blood alcohol level was .222. In Kentucky, operating a motor vehicle with blood-alcohol level of .08 is legally considered DUI.

Garner is charged with criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless driving, according to media reports.

Nicholasville Police said cost for repairs to the cemetery could be more than $100,000 with one the damaged monuments having approximate value of $25,000.

Garner was booked at the Jessamine County Detention Center and has since been released.

Comments / 55

Jannifer Justice
4d ago

Lord How Mercy!!! These Drunk Driver's Are Constantly Destroying Cemeteries Why In God's Name Do They Go To Do This? Poor Catlettsburg Ky Cemetery Has Been Done The Same Way Several Times Poor Deceased People Can't Even Rest

Reply(4)
14
Jerry Bruner
4d ago

.222 that's some serious drinking, at least he only hit the tombstones of those already dead in stead of putting anyone under one.

Reply
14
Elliott Channels
4d ago

I just don't understand how they allow him to be released n I bet it's not his first time being caught for DUI you get Three tries to kill somebody before the judicial system takes it seriously 😒

Reply(1)
10
 

Police: Kentucky man nabbed for attempting to break into mailboxes

Frankfort Police arrested a local man for reportedly attempting to break into residents’ mailboxes at an apartment complex on Hanly Lane late Sunday night. Responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area, officers found a male wearing a mask, gray pants and a black jacket near the mailboxes. When an officer asked where he was coming from, the man opened the apartment building door and fled on foot.
Kentucky mother who left children in car while visiting pub pleads guilty

A Kentucky mother who left three young children in a vehicle while she was in a Frankfort bar pleaded guilty to eight charges against her in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. Mercedes K. Carrier, 22, entered the plea to three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), all Class D felonies; three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.
Gunman walks onto Kentucky interstate, fatally shoots construction work, wounds police officer

A gunman who walked onto an interstate in Louisville fatally shot a construction worker and wounded a police officer early Friday, officials said. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. when a man walked onto the interstate and shot the construction worker before approaching the patrol vehicle and shooting the Louisville Metro Police Department officer once, officials told the Courier Journal.
Kentucky food pantry destroyed by arson, just two weeks before Thanksgiving, police say

A central Kentucky food pantry that helps feed hundreds of people each month has been destroyed by an arson fire less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, officials said. After the blaze on Sunday, the Garrard County Food Pantry was deemed a total loss after Sunday’s blaze, said Gregory Cash, who helps run the pantry. He told news outlets that 200 Thanksgiving turkeys that were brought in the day before were among the items destroyed.
Kentucky traffic stop leads to seizure of more than $500,000 in drugs

Kentucky investigators seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl pill and 2 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop last week — nearly half a million dollars in drugs. On Nov. 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle in Cave City. The vehicle was stopped on the I-65 entrance ramp from KY-70 for a traffic violation.
