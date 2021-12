It’s Black Friday, and Waves know a thing or two about presenting the best Black Friday plugin deals. Always a highlight of the season, this year is no different with some astronomical discounts on some of its best-selling plugins - like, thousands of dollars off. But there’s more, because in addition to decimating the price of its software, the plugin Godfather wants you to keep adding to your basket, and it's making you some offers you’ll find hard to refuse.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO