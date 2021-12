There are so many dating terms out there it's a miracle that we can keep them all straight. So let's add another one...."hybrid dating". In the age of the pandemic and people not venturing out to bars and crowds to meet people, hybrid dating is where it's at! So what is it? Hybrid dating is video dating AND in person dating. Mostly video dating on the first date, that way if it doesn't go well, you can skip the actual interaction that brings the person (and their germs) closer to you. So decide via video chat if you like them, if it goes well, are they attractive to you. And THEN you can decide if you want to meet in person and breathe the same air they do.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO