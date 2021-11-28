ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky man arrested for kidnapping after deceased woman found in residence

By bluegrasslive
 4 days ago
A Baxter man is facing charges including kidnapping (victim death) and unlawful imprisonment after a deceased woman was allegedly found inside his residence.

Donald Turner, 58, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Det. Jake Middleton.

According to the citation, KSP Post 10, Harlan received a report of a female not breathing at a residence in the Putney community. The residence belonged to Turner. Troopers Jonathan Ledford and Tate Knight responded, locating Turner at the residence. The unresponsive female was shown to be Turner’s girlfriend who resided at the residence. The female was determined to be deceased by Lifeguard EMS.

Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich responded to the scene and pronounced the female deceased with 12:55 a.m. the time of death. Middleton arrived on the scene and began an investigation. Based on the deceased female’s injuries and evidence at the scene, Turner was placed under arrest for unlawfully restraining the woman under circumstances that exposed her to a risk of serious injury leading to death.

Turner was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping (victim death). Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $250,00 full cash bond.

WET FART
4d ago

Kentucky has no death penalty, they send him to Lagrange, so if he completes programs, be out in 10 years. he will have more rights than the American citizen, free food and medical, they'll give him tax dollars to buy his soap and honey buns.

Kentucky mother who left children in car while visiting pub pleads guilty

A Kentucky mother who left three young children in a vehicle while she was in a Frankfort bar pleaded guilty to eight charges against her in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. Mercedes K. Carrier, 22, entered the plea to three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), all Class D felonies; three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.
Gunman walks onto Kentucky interstate, fatally shoots construction work, wounds police officer

A gunman who walked onto an interstate in Louisville fatally shot a construction worker and wounded a police officer early Friday, officials said. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. when a man walked onto the interstate and shot the construction worker before approaching the patrol vehicle and shooting the Louisville Metro Police Department officer once, officials told the Courier Journal.
Kentucky traffic stop leads to seizure of more than $500,000 in drugs

Kentucky investigators seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl pill and 2 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop last week — nearly half a million dollars in drugs. On Nov. 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle in Cave City. The vehicle was stopped on the I-65 entrance ramp from KY-70 for a traffic violation.
Kentucky rescue crews continue search for missing woman

Scott County officials plan to resume the search for a missing woman after suspending the search late Sunday evening. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire and Georgetown-Scott County EMA have been searching in the area of 265 S. Rays Fork looking for Mary Haralson. They said they are...
