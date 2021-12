Manchester United have confirmed that Ella Toone has signed a new four-year contract, committing her future to the club until 2025. The 22-year-old has been in outstanding form during the opening months of the 2021/22 season, impressing for both club and country. Toone has three goals and four assists to her name in just seven WSL appearances for United, and has bagged five strikes in six games for the Lionesses in 2021.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO