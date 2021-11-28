ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleetwood defender James Hill a target for Burnley

By Paul Vegas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleetwood defender James Hill is a target for Burnley. The Sun says the Clarets are keen to win the chase and are lining up an offer of about £2million for the youngster, who is regularly playing...

BBC

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Morecambe

Cole Stockton fired in a stunning stoppage-time goal from the centre circle to give Morecambe a 2-1 win at Fleetwood. A tense Lancashire derby between two of League One's struggling sides looked to be going the way of the visitors, courtesy of Callum Jones' superb first-half strike 10 minutes in.
SOCCER
The Independent

Burnley boss Sean Dyche shrugs off James Tarkowski transfer talk

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has shrugged off the latest transfer speculation surrounding defender James Tarkowski The 28-year-old has been linked with both West Ham and Newcastle in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.And Dyche was offering no clues about the future of the £35million-rated centre-back despite reports the Clarets would be unwilling to let him leave amid a Premier League relegation fight.Dyche said: “Especially in modern football, contracts are a different ball-game. Twenty years ago players signed a contract and six months later, they’re sold.“All I would say about James is that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Simon Grayson leaves Fleetwood

Fleetwood have parted company with manager Simon Grayson. The club announced that the former Leeds boss, who had been in charge since January 2021, had left with immediate effect. Town currently sit in the League One relegation zone and are without a league win in six games after being beaten...
SOCCER
Bobby Thomas
goal.com

Vieira: Nigeria target Eze in Crystal Palace squad to face Burnley

The former Gunners captain reveals the 23-year-old will travel with the Eagles for their game against the Clarets at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed Eberechi Eze will travel with Crystal Palace for their Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday. The 23-year-old former England U21 international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley will assess the fitness of forward Ashley Barnes, who has an unspecified minor injury. Maxwel Cornet should be available despite only returning to training on Friday after international duty, while Dale Stephens is nearing full fitness. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is poised to make a comeback from the Achilles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Fleetwood Town

Callum Johnson's header ensured Fleetwood avoided an eighth defeat in nine games during interim manager Stephen Crainey's first game in charge. In an entertaining 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon, Ged Garner fired Fleetwood into a first-half lead before strikes by Ayoub Assai and Luke McCormick turned the tables, only for Johnson to have the final say.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​West Ham make final bid for Burnley defender Tarkowski

West Ham United boss David Moyes will make a final attempt to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley. The Sun reports that Moyes is resigned to missing out on his primary target, but is willing to give it one more to go see if the two clubs can find an agreement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester defender James Justin return to action delayed

Leicester City defender James Justin has seen his return to action delayed. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had hoped to have Justin, who has been out since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in February, available this month and the 23-year-old had been pencilled in to play for Leicester Under-23s against Tottenham on November 23.
SOCCER
BBC

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes faces a spell on the sidelines after tearing a muscle in his thigh. James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended after both picked up their fifth booking of the season last week. Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte made nine changes for Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
Tribal Football

Wolves defender Semedo on Burnley stalemate: Be patient; results will come

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo insists there's positives to draw from their 0-0 draw with Burnley. The stalemate was Wolves' second in succession, so saw two clean sheets occurred, and now the focus will be on the attacking actions, which Semedo thinks are showing promise. Semedo told the club's website: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: Dewsbury-Hall outstanding for Southampton draw

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's performance for their 2-2 draw with Southampton. Dewsbury-Hall – who is yet to make a Premier League start – replaced Boubakary Soumare at halftime and helped the Foxes overcome a dismal opening period to secure a deserved 2-2 draw. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangers winger Ryan Kent discusses Aston Vlla rumours

Rangers winger Ryan Kent insists he's committed to Ibrox - for now. Kent has been mentioned as a potential option for Aston Villa when the transfer window reopens in January. He was signed by current Villa boss Steven Gerrard in 2019 after he decided to make Kent's loan move from Liverpool permanent.
SOCCER

