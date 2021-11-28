Fleetwood defender James Hill a target for Burnley

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21. Football. Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. TODO: define component type factbox. TODO: define component type factbox.
Cole Stockton fired in a stunning stoppage-time goal from the centre circle to give Morecambe a 2-1 win at Fleetwood. A tense Lancashire derby between two of League One's struggling sides looked to be going the way of the visitors, courtesy of Callum Jones' superb first-half strike 10 minutes in.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has shrugged off the latest transfer speculation surrounding defender James Tarkowski The 28-year-old has been linked with both West Ham and Newcastle in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.And Dyche was offering no clues about the future of the £35million-rated centre-back despite reports the Clarets would be unwilling to let him leave amid a Premier League relegation fight.Dyche said: “Especially in modern football, contracts are a different ball-game. Twenty years ago players signed a contract and six months later, they’re sold.“All I would say about James is that...
Fleetwood have parted company with manager Simon Grayson. The club announced that the former Leeds boss, who had been in charge since January 2021, had left with immediate effect. Town currently sit in the League One relegation zone and are without a league win in six games after being beaten...
The former Gunners captain reveals the 23-year-old will travel with the Eagles for their game against the Clarets at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed Eberechi Eze will travel with Crystal Palace for their Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday. The 23-year-old former England U21 international...
Burnley will assess the fitness of forward Ashley Barnes, who has an unspecified minor injury. Maxwel Cornet should be available despite only returning to training on Friday after international duty, while Dale Stephens is nearing full fitness. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is poised to make a comeback from the Achilles...
Callum Johnson's header ensured Fleetwood avoided an eighth defeat in nine games during interim manager Stephen Crainey's first game in charge. In an entertaining 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon, Ged Garner fired Fleetwood into a first-half lead before strikes by Ayoub Assai and Luke McCormick turned the tables, only for Johnson to have the final say.
Chelsea appears to have found their defender target following reports that suggest the London club have made “contact” with Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana about a potential move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been in the hunt for a new centre-back since the summer transfer window; the main target and a...
Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood for Sunday’s home game against Tottenham. Defender Tarkowski and midfielder Westwood will both sit out a one-game ban after reaching five bookings. Boss Sean Dyche expects Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra to overcome “a bit of muscle tightness”, but...
LONDON -- Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James set Chelsea on their way to a commanding 4-0 victory over Juventus and a Champions League last-16 spot, but the pair's ongoing emergence is strengthening the club in other notable ways. The serenity with which the Blues have negotiated the formative months of...
West Ham United boss David Moyes will make a final attempt to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley. The Sun reports that Moyes is resigned to missing out on his primary target, but is willing to give it one more to go see if the two clubs can find an agreement.
Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk can be targeted today. The Reds have looked vulnerable in defence at times this season and were exposed on a number of occasions last time out against West Ham United. Writing in his Daily Star column, he said: "Liverpool...
Leicester City defender James Justin has seen his return to action delayed. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had hoped to have Justin, who has been out since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in February, available this month and the 23-year-old had been pencilled in to play for Leicester Under-23s against Tottenham on November 23.
Burnley striker Ashley Barnes faces a spell on the sidelines after tearing a muscle in his thigh. James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended after both picked up their fifth booking of the season last week. Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte made nine changes for Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat...
Chelsea defender Thigao Silva was full of praise for right-back Reece James before their 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The veteran centre-back, who won a penalty for his team to grab a point in the game, singled out James as a key player within the team. James plays as a...
John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
Wolves defender Nelson Semedo insists there's positives to draw from their 0-0 draw with Burnley. The stalemate was Wolves' second in succession, so saw two clean sheets occurred, and now the focus will be on the attacking actions, which Semedo thinks are showing promise. Semedo told the club's website: “We...
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's performance for their 2-2 draw with Southampton. Dewsbury-Hall – who is yet to make a Premier League start – replaced Boubakary Soumare at halftime and helped the Foxes overcome a dismal opening period to secure a deserved 2-2 draw. “I...
Rangers winger Ryan Kent insists he's committed to Ibrox - for now. Kent has been mentioned as a potential option for Aston Villa when the transfer window reopens in January. He was signed by current Villa boss Steven Gerrard in 2019 after he decided to make Kent's loan move from Liverpool permanent.
