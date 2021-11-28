ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Joining the fit fam

By DevonBruce Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

Hi everyone! Can't believe I've been using this...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

Wix Fit Caters to Growing a Fitness Business Online

Wix, the software company that provides cloud-based web development services, has launched Fit by Wix, an app designed specifically for fitness instructors. With booking schedules creation, online fitness programs, the facility to feature blog content, and a personal store to list fitness products for sale, Fit by Wix provides a comprehensive way for fitness instructors to engage will clients and manage their business on the go.
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Proactive Postpartum Fitness Apps

The Tummy Warrior Fitness App is an innovative app that is designed to help new mothers improve their postpartum fitness, with a special focus on addressing diastasis recti, a condition where the belly begins to protrude due to a widening of the space between the lateral belly muscles. Devised by...
CELL PHONES
myfitnesspal.com

Fat 2 Fit Challenge and Support Group - DECEMBER 2021 Sign Up is OPEN!

We hope you'll consider FAT 2 FIT, a weight loss challenge and support group. A community. A wonderful group of warm, fun, and strong people to help make your journey possible. Come for DECEMBER and stay on for the long haul. This group is here to support you all the way to your goal and beyond!
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

December 2021 Planking and Isometric Exercise Challenge

If you are new to posting on this thread, or if you are new to planking and isometric exercises, we welcome you! If you are returning from a previous thread, we welcome you, too. There are no set challenges - this is a mixed-ability / mixed-experience / everyone welcome group.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fam
myfitnesspal.com

Women 200lb+, Let's Be Dynamic This December!!!

❄️ 2021 may be almost complete, but we're going to keep up the momentum and stay energized right through the 31st!. ❄️What goals do you hope to achieve, or have already achieved, by the end of this year?. ❄️How do you plan to celebrate the holidays and are there any...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

62 yo Mama Who Is Ready to Succeed

I've always struggled with my weight. I weighed 142# in 1981 when I married at age 22. (I thought I was fat then - ha! What I'd give to be in that place again. ) 15 years later I was at 200#. In 2001, I lost down to 172 and stayed there for a couple of years. 11 years ago, my life got crazy with life as a mom of teens and young adults.
FITNESS
WUSA

SocaBounce fitness brings island vibes to unique fitness program

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Okeemah Henderson and her twin sister Raakeebah Mann have created a new fitness program that shares and educates people about the Caribbean culture while getting people in shape. The program, called SocaBounce Fitness, uses rebound boots to offer a unique twist on high-intensity, low-impact cardio sessions...
BOWIE, MD
Inside Higher Ed

When the Boxes No Longer Fit

What are you? What racial box do you check on forms? Are you more Black or white?. These questions are only a few of the microaggressions ever so familiar to people who hold multiracial identities. We as a society subconsciously put individuals into categories based on our preconceived notions of appearance. Those who feel they do not fit into just one racial category often have a sense of isolation and lack of belonging, especially when joining an academic community.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
myfitnesspal.com

Add a Details Section to Recipes

For whatever reason there is a details section when I add new things to the meals section of the app, but not for the recipes section. This is very odd considering people are more likely to need to add notes to recipes they create more so than when grouping foods into a meal.
RECIPES
Argus Press

Wellness fits

OWOSSO — Shiawassee Health and Wellness has launched a fitness initiative for its employees, who have been working under stressful conditions since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago. The nonprofit mental health center’s board of directors recently approved a one-year FitCorp membership at the Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water...
OWOSSO, MI
myfitnesspal.com

Are you looking for a new, supportive team? 2022 Winter 5% Challenge is OPEN

The 2022 Winter 5% Challenge is now accepting new and returning members!! WOOHOO!! BUT!! WHAT is the 5% Challenge?. Join this supportive team and let's have fun as we lose 5% of our weight, make new friends and improve our health! Race to Fascinating Places for 8 Weeks. JOIN us to write your own success story! Start date Saturday January 1st, 2022! What a great way to start the New Year.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

December 2021 Monthly Running Challenge

WARNING: Following this thread may be addictive; it gets very talkative...miss a day and you can be 50 posts behind. This is the most popular challenge on MFP. If you found us in the middle (or end) of the month, you're still very welcome to join in - no requirements or special invite needed. Once you post, that's it you're in. And yes, we do this every month.
FITNESS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

If You Want a Sharper Mind, Eat These 5 Nutrients Daily

While there's no single thing that'll keep your mind sharp, certain factors — such as diet — can make a big splash when it comes to building better brainpower. Specifically, eating the right type of nutrients may help protect cognitive function well into your golden years (at the same time, not getting enough nutrients can hinder brain health).
FITNESS
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Health

Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering

Feeling chilly when you're outside in the cool weather is one thing, but if you're always shivering while everyone else say they're toasty, then it's time to investigate. Here are 10 possible causes for why you're always so cold, and how you can get a handle on your out of whack internal thermostat.
FITNESS
EatThis

Want a Flatter Stomach? Do These 4 Exercises Every Morning, Trainer Says

Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy