ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

VIDEO: Health experts say it's likely weeks before threat of new variant is known

live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look: 'The Rock' gives away his personal truck to selfless veteran. The superstar praised the veteran for his kind actions, including caring for his mom...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts weigh in

With concern about the new Omicron variant spreading, you may be asking yourself will this pandemic ever end?. Health officials say they are still cautiously optimistic about things eventually winding down. Health experts say the key word is adapt, and they say there won’t be a day when COVID-19 is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Domestic Violence#Amateur Boxing#Omicron
abc17news.com

Get booster shots as soon as you can, health experts say, as Omicron’s spread collides with the relentless Delta variant

Health experts are doubling down on pleas for all eligible American to get vaccinated — and boosted — against Covid-19 as the Omicron and Delta variants spread. Less than two weeks after Omicron was first identified by South African scientists, it’s already become the dominant variant in that country and has been identified in at least 20 nations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Expert says vaccines likely effective against severe COVID-19 from new variant

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Existing COVID-19 vaccines are probably effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation from the newly identified Omicron variant, a top South African infectious disease expert said on Monday. Professor Salim Abdool Karim added at a news conference that it was too early to say whether Omicron led...
WORLD
klkntv.com

Local health experts look to answer questions on new Omicron variant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -After a number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron appeared in South Africa, many are wondering what will become of this new variant?. “They also look at, is this variant of concern causing outbreaks and other infections in certain settings? They noticed with this variant, they were having clusters of infection,” Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease expert with CHI Health-Creighton University, said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WECT

Novant Health experts share guidance on new Omicron variant

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - As we brace for the potential impacts of the latest COVID variant to be discovered in the US, North Carolina-based Novant Health experts are sharing the latest information available on the virus, and guidance on how to plan for the upcoming holiday travel and party season.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only Good News About the New COVID Variant, Experts Say

From 61 passengers on two planes to the Netherlands to 13 players on a Portugal soccer team, the Omicron variant is quickly moving its way through the world. This new variant, which was first identified in South Africa, has been detected in about 20 counties so far, per The Washington Post. As a result, many virus experts are already sounding the alarm. Countries have halted flights and introduced new travel restrictions to try to mitigate the spread, with health officials fearful that the Omicron variant could be even more infectious than Delta. There are also serious concerns that the variant's record-breaking mutations could make it more capable of evading existing vaccines. But while there's plenty to worry about, Omicron does come with an undeniable advantage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
live5news.com

Booster shots could be key to omicron defense, CDC says

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is strengthening its stance on boosters for all adults amid concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant. The CDC says all adults should get a COVID-19 booster shot six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
live5news.com

2-state health officials react to first case of omicron variant in U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first case of COVID’s new omicron strain is now officially reported in the United States. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there is a case out of San Francisco. The U.S. is now one of at least 24 countries that have detected the strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Health experts say it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ omicron will be discovered in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — It’s not a matter of “if” but “when” the omicron variant is discovered in Washington.  As we wait for that announcement, state health experts say there is no need to panic.  Doctors are still trying to learn as much as they can about omicron and once it’s been detected in Washington, doctors say they will be keeping...
WASHINGTON STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New omicron variant underscores the need for COVID vaccination, Pitt expert says

The World Health Organization is warning that a new variant of the coronavirus, named omicron, poses a high risk of infection around the globe. While no cases of omicron had been detected in Pennsylvania or elsewhere in the United States as of Monday, local health experts are keeping a close watch on the variant and urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRDW-TV

Local health expert addresses new COVID variant ahead of holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People around the world are on-edge as cases of the omicron COVID variant are popping up in at least 20 countries. President Joe Biden says he’ll be making decisions on travel restrictions on a week-to-week basis. The omicron variant has 50 mutations. There are 32 mutations...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy