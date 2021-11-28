Celebrate the season: Journey Through Bethlehem returns after year hiatus

Volunteers at the Journey Through Bethlehem brick shop.

For two nights only, the Walker County Fairgrounds will be transformed into the ancient city of Bethlehem, inviting the community to explore and experience the night of Jesus Christ’s birth, as depicted through a non-denominational educational reenactment.

“I think the main thing is we just want to spread the good news that the savior is born. We love Christmas and all of the fun things that go along with it, we just want to make sure that the story of the savior’s birth is also represented in Huntsville,” Journey Through Bethlehem co-chair Jana Brown said.

The event is returning after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, reducing its interactive experience to a Lions Club Christmas Parade float last year.

“We’re grateful that the pandemic has gotten to such a place that we can hold a large event again,” Brown said.

Megan, Shauna and Paul Hardy at the Journey Through Bethlehem sweet shop.

The event is being held in partnership between area churches, including First United Methodist Church, Northside Baptist Church, The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints, First Christian Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, Huntsville Nazarene Church, Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Individuals without a dedicated place of worship will also be participating as volunteers.

“Sometimes, the Journey Through Bethlehem is a way for families who may not be practicing their faith or have stepped away from it, to introduce the savior’s birth to their own families. That’s a gentle introduction because once they walk into the city, it’s just a city of that time period and they can participate, do the hands on activities and walk through it,” Journey Through Bethlehem co-chair Catherine White added.

The different organizations will be hosting booths, or rather, historically accurate shops, that will provide education to visitors with hands-on activities.

Visitors can traverse the city’s thriving market space to learn about carpentry, spinning and textile, brick making and apothecary. Fruit and vegetable, spice, fish, sweets and grain stands will offer insight on the dietary staples of the time.

A wedding party and games will also be available, as well as arts and crafts activities, like painting, basket weaving and sculpting. The Feathered Nest will be operating the pottery shop, allowing children to make their own clay creation that will be fired and available for pickup at the art studio at a later date, free of charge.

Actors will be on site portraying the story of Herod the Great, the king of Judea at the time of Jesus’ birth, with a choir of angels to welcome the new born king into the world. However, the co-chairs are especially excited for the new addition of a camel for this year’s event, provided by The Williams Ranch in Huntsville.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the “city” at their own pace and enjoy the gift shop at the end of their experience for a selection of nativity scene items and baked goods.

Journey Through Bethlehem will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Walker County Fair Grounds, located at 3925 SH 30 in Huntsville, from. 6 to 9 p.m. Entry to the event only costs $1 per person to cover its expenses.