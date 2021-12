When the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft rolled around, the Buffalo Bills had no intention of selecting a quarterback. The team had already invested in Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Brandon Beane told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Jake Fromm was “too good to pass up.” Time will tell if Beane’s instinct was correct, but Fromm’s development as a pro won’t take place in Western New York. On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed Fromm to their 53-man roster off of the BIlls’ practice squad.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO