Military

Two Pakistani troops have been killed in a militant strike near the Afghan border.

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pakistani army claims that unidentified terrorists stormed a military checkpoint near the Afghan border in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan province, killing two troops in return for gunfire. The incident occurred in Datta Khel tehsil of the tribal North...

www.goodmorningpost.com

