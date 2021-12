Janice Woodward was already a member of the club nobody wants to join — the cancer club, membership involuntary — when she got an irregular mammogram result in May 2019. Ten years previously, in her mid-50s, Woodward had survived ovarian cancer and a surgical treatment that removed a 10-pound tumor from her lower abdomen. This time, though, she would need not only two surgeries, but radiation to treat the breast cancer with which she was diagnosed.

