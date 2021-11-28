‘GRB Reset’ scheduled to shape culture, build community based on student input

The Bridges Construction & Renovation Program provides high school students a community-based, hands-on learning experience in the construction and renovation industries. Each school year, Bridges students work on building a house from the ground up in partnership with NeighborWorks® Green Bay. Students work with professional contractors to learn about structural design, building safety, blueprint reading, rough and finish construction, modern design and home improvements. Students also explore the application of carpentry, masonry, home wiring, plumbing and architectural design. Bridges students have the opportunity to earn both high school and college credit from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College while enrolled in the program.
