‘GRB Reset’ scheduled to shape culture, build community based on student input

BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed its strategic planning process at its Tuesday evening regular board meeting. Superintendent Dan Keyser said in order to engage the community, district personnel want to get out of the schools and into the community to have conversations. Keyser suggested having the conversations facilitated by someone neutral and outside of the district such as Battelle For Kids, the consultant for the strategic planning process. The expectation is that at least two board members and a member of the district attend the community visioning session to hear the conversations and use that as background knowledge for the work moving forward. Keyser said four sessions are possible in different quadrants of Beloit for geographic diversity.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO