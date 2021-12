AMHERST (CBS) — The tuition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is going up. The school announced on Tuesday that it plans to raise its in-state tuition by 2.5 percent and out-of-state tuition by 3 percent in 2023. The dining and housing fees will also go up. The school said the changes are being made because of uncertainties about additional stimulus funding and enrollment. UMass Amherst had frozen tuition for the last two years.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO